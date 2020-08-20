Seeking 'equity,' Madison joins growing list of fine-free public libraries

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Signalling that equity trumps budget, the Madison Public Library system has joined the growing list of libraries eliminating late fees, in large part to ensure that lower-income people and people of color can continue to check out materials.

Madison has been considering the move to a fully “fine-free” model since last year, and in July the library board approved a budget outline that assumes no fine revenue while adopting a policy Aug. 6 that ends most fines, zeroes out overdue accounts and ends the use of a collection agency to pester library scofflaws.

The system will continue to levy charges for lost or damaged materials, although it will not use a collection agency to help recover that money. The system will also charge overdue fees for materials checked out through Madison libraries but owned by other libraries in the South Central Library System that still charge such fees, and for materials obtained through Madison from outside the SCLS.

The moves means the library will no longer charge 25 cents per day for overdue adult materials, and thousands of borrowers will have their fines erased, their accounts unfrozen, or both. The library had already stopped assessing overdue fines beginning March 17, when libraries closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.