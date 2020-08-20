Seeking 'equity,' Madison joins growing list of fine-free public libraries

Signalling that equity trumps budget, the Madison Public Library system has joined the growing list of libraries eliminating late fees, in large part to ensure that lower-income people and people of color can continue to check out materials.
Madison has been considering the move to a fully “fine-free” model since last year, and in July the library board approved a budget outline that assumes no fine revenue while adopting a policy Aug. 6 that ends most fines, zeroes out overdue accounts and ends the use of a collection agency to pester library scofflaws.
The system will continue to levy charges for lost or damaged materials, although it will not use a collection agency to help recover that money. The system will also charge overdue fees for materials checked out through Madison libraries but owned by other libraries in the South Central Library System that still charge such fees, and for materials obtained through Madison from outside the SCLS.
The moves means the library will no longer charge 25 cents per day for overdue adult materials, and thousands of borrowers will have their fines erased, their accounts unfrozen, or both. The library had already stopped assessing overdue fines beginning March 17, when libraries closed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.
In a statement issued last week, the library system said it had become “clear that overdue fines, and the blocked library cards that often result from fines, disproportionately affected libraries serving neighborhoods with lower incomes and higher percentages of residents of color.” The same applied to which borrowers were being targeted by collections, according to library director Greg Mickells.
He said Wednesday it wasn’t yet clear what effects the policy change could have on circulation and the system’s budget over the long term, but emphasized “what we’re hoping is that we’re continuing to reduce barriers to access to our service.”
Total fines assessed annually have been falling over the last decade, a consequence of a slight decline in circulation, improved methods for letting borrowers know when an item is due and an increase in the use of online materials such as e-books, which simply stop being available on devices when their due dates are up, Mickells said. In 2019, the system levied about $195,000 in overdue fines. Library digital services and marketing manager Tana Elias was not able on Wednesday to provide the total amount in current outstanding fines, but believed it was below the amount assessed last year.
System cutbacks
The system’s proposed annual budget is just under $20 million, Mickells said, and to help make up for the loss in fine revenue without asking for more money from a city facing major budget problems due to the coronavirus pandemic, the library system is eliminating eight unfilled part-time positions and one unfilled full-time position, and reducing programming and supplies expenditures by half and professional development funding by 30%. The system also saves $9,000 by eliminating the use of a collection agency, he said.
A library analysis from late 2018 showed that 47,780 of 151,433 Madison Public Library borrowers had outstanding fines, and 9,829 of those people had had their accounts suspended because they had more than $20 in fines. The system hopes to have all current fines wiped out and all suspended accounts activated by the end of the month, Mickells said.
Regional approach
The move to fine-free is not unique to Madison. As of Wednesday, 22 library systems in the South Central Library System — composed of 54 member libraries with 65 sites in Adams, Columbia, Dane, Green, Portage, Sauk and Wood counties — had gone fully fine-free, and another five did not charge fines for overdue juvenile materials, according to the SCLS. Madison had long been fine-free when it comes to children’s materials.
The number of fully fine-free SCLS libraries is up from 17 a year ago.
In January of 2019, the American Library Association passed a resolution declaring library fees “discriminatory” and urging “libraries to scrutinize their practices of imposing fines on library patrons” and to “actively move towards eliminating them,” while also urging libraries’ governing bodies to provide libraries with more funding to reduce their dependency on fines.
