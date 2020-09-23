Secretary of State Mike Pompeo warns against Chinese influence in speech to state lawmakers

"As the pandemic hits a new high, Republicans are playing politics by inviting the Secretary of State to give a speech on foreign policy at the State Capitol," Senate Minority Leader Janet Bewley, D-Madison, tweeted.

But Pompeo brushed off those concerns Wednesday, telling a group of virtually all Republican lawmakers that what happens in Wisconsin, and the work of the state's lawmakers, is important to the State Department's mission. Roth also said it's important for secretaries of state to hear from Wisconsinites.

Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, said he had invited Pompeo to give remarks in Wisconsin following a conversation with him after the Chinese consulate asked Roth in February to pass a resolution they wrote praising China's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Roth disregarded the first email from the Chinese government, but received a second email in March to which he replied, "nuts."

The resolution the Chinese government wanted to be passed said China had been transparent and quick in sharing key information about the COVID-19 virus with the World Health Organization and the international community, creating a window of opportunity for other countries to respond.