Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to give state Capitol speech Wednesday
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is set to give a speech at the Wisconsin State Capitol to lawmakers on Wednesday, adding to a series of recent visits to the state by Trump administration officials and campaign surrogates. 

President Donald Trump is set to have a rally this week in Mosinee Thursday evening. Vice President Mike Pence visited La Crosse early last week, and plans to visit Eau Claire next Thursday. 

For his appearance, Pompeo is expected to give a foreign policy speech to lawmakers in the state Senate chambers, according to the office of Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton. The public will not be allowed to attend, but the event will be streamed on WisconsinEye for members of the public. 

