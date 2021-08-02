Second write-in candidate seeks vacant Dane County Board seat

Both candidates are running in the Aug. 10 special election as write-in candidates after no one filed paperwork by the June 18 deadline.

From 2014 to 2020, Lotegeluaki served as a business representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. According to a press release, he has advocated for better wages, benefits and working conditions for workers over his career.

“Unions are my passion, whether it’s building trades unions or county unions and city unions,” Lotegeluaki said. “They provide the best opportunities for working families, and I want to make sure that is protected.”