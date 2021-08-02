Second write-in candidate seeks vacant Dane County Board seat

With the special election a week away, Joe Lotegeluaki is the second candidate to announce a write-in campaign for the Dane County Board’s vacant District 20 seat.
Lotegeluaki, a 16-year member of the Madison-area union Carpenters Local 314, joins former Sun Prairie Area School Board member Mary Ellen Havel-Lang in running to represent the county’s northeastern district.
“I wholeheartedly believe that in politics we have to make sure that families and working class citizens are at the center of every decision we make,” Lotegeluaki said Tuesday. “I wanted to make sure we have labor at the table.”
The special election was scheduled following the death of Julie Schwellenbach in May, who was elected in 2018. District 20 includes parts of the village of Windsor, the town of Bristol, the town of Sun Prairie, the village of Marshall, the town of Medina and the town of York.
Both candidates are running in the Aug. 10 special election as write-in candidates after no one filed paperwork by the June 18 deadline.
From 2014 to 2020, Lotegeluaki served as a business representative for the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters. According to a press release, he has advocated for better wages, benefits and working conditions for workers over his career.
“Unions are my passion, whether it’s building trades unions or county unions and city unions,” Lotegeluaki said. “They provide the best opportunities for working families, and I want to make sure that is protected.”
Lotegeluaki served as a member of the board for Kids Building Wisconsin, a nonprofit that encourages youth to get interested in construction. He also volunteers with Project Home, a nonprofit that aims to improve the quality and affordability of housing for low-to-moderate income residents in Dane and Green counties.
Lotegeluaki lives in Marshall with his wife and three children.
