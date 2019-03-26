In the second judicial rebuke to Republican legislators in less than a week, a judge has ruled to invalidate parts of GOP laws limiting the powers of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul.
Judge Frank D. Remington issued the ruling Tuesday in Dane County Circuit Court. It compounds the legal challenges for Republican lawmakers who, with former Gov. Scott Walker, enacted the laws just before Evers and Kaul took office.
But GOP lawmakers noted Remington's ruling upheld parts of the law. They pledged to appeal other parts of the ruling and contended the laws ultimately will withstand a barrage of legal challenges.
The ruling by Remington, a Walker appointee, halts enforcement of a key provision of one of the laws that gave lawmakers, instead of the governor, the final say on whether the state Attorney General ends or settles the state's involvement in a lawsuit.
The ruling also suspends a measure that allowed a legislative committee to effectively block administrative rules advanced by the governor from taking effect.
"The Legislature has the power to change the responsibilities assigned to the Attorney General, but it may not castrate his/her ability to act as the lawyer for the State of Wisconsin nor can it constitutionally usurp the power of the executive branch," Remington wrote in the 49-page ruling.
Remington's ruling also appeared to respond directly to Republican lawmakers who justified the laws as simply giving them a "seat at the table" with Evers.
"Even the casual observer cannot miss the fact that this 'rebalancing' of power, and the defendants’ repeated demand for “a seat at the table,” was not considered until the voters elected a democratic Governor and Attorney General," Remington wrote.
The ruling rejects the plaintiffs' request to halt other provisions of the laws.
Republican legislative leaders responded to the ruling with a statement saying they're encouraged Remington upheld parts of the laws.
“However, all of the Legislature’s actions are consistent with the separation of powers that the Wisconsin Supreme Court has upheld for decades. We will appeal this decision," said Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos.
Evers issued a statement saying the decision "upholds our constitution’s separation of powers, which has guided this state since 1848." He added that the ruling shows it is "time to move beyond this chapter."
“It is now abundantly clear that the lame duck session was nothing more than an illegal power grab intended to override the will of the people," Evers said.
Remington presided over a court hearing Monday in the second lawsuit, brought by a group of labor unions. The complaint in that case contends, in part, that portions of the GOP laws violate the constitutional separation of powers between the legislative and executive branches.
Plaintiffs in the case include Service Employees International Union, Milwaukee Area Service and Hospitality Workers, American Federation of Teachers and Wisconsin Federation of Nurses and Health Professionals; and nine individual plaintiffs including state Sen. Janet Bewley, D-Mason.
Attorneys for Evers and Kaul told the court during Monday’s hearing that the laws interfere with the ability of the governor and attorney general to fulfill their duties.
An attorney for GOP lawmakers said the provisions allowing lawmakers to get involved in legal challenges to a statute ensure all state laws will be defended in court, even if the Attorney General declines to do so. Evers and Kaul have declined to defend the lame-duck laws in court.
The hearing unfolded as the state Capitol was still grappling with another ruling on Thursday that temporarily put the GOP laws on hold. A ruling from a state appeals court could come as soon as Tuesday on whether it will uphold last week's directive that blocked enforcement of all three laws enacted in an extraordinary session of the Legislature in December.
GOP lawmakers asked a state appeals court Friday to put the lame-duck laws back in place. Plaintiffs in that case argued the so-called “extraordinary session” used to enact the laws — in which lawmakers call themselves into action outside of a regular session — are invalid and not sanctioned by law or the state constitution. Those plaintiffs included the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin, Disability Rights Wisconsin and Black Leaders Organizing for Communities.
By targeting the session in which the laws were passed, that ruling also temporarily vacated 82 appointments by former Gov. Scott Walker to state councils, boards and other bodies that senators confirmed during the December extraordinary session.
An attorney for GOP lawmakers argued that ruling “is already causing serious harm to our state” and could undermine more than 300 other laws or resolutions enacted during extraordinary sessions in the last four decades.