Search underway for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

An F-16 jet out of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison crashed Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs reported.

When the crash happened about 8 p.m., the jet was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board, the department said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the pilot ejected but a search is underway.

"The status of the pilot is still unknown," Capt. Leslie Westmont told the Wisconsin State Journal just before 7 a.m. "We don’t have any information on that right now."

In a release posted just before 7:30 a.m., Westmont said the 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight on the on the ground, in the air, and in the water. The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan, was initially secured by local emergency responders, but "military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site," Westmont said.

Additional personnel were scheduled to be sent to the area later today to help facilitate the safety and security of the crash site.