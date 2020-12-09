 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Search underway for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula
breaking topical top story

Search underway for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

{{featured_button_text}}
Wisconsin Air National Guard F-16, generic file photo

An F-16 Fighting Falcon loaded with munitions from the 115th Fighter Wing based in Madison takes off for a mission May 6, 2019 at Volk Field.

 Wisconsin Air National Guard

An F-16 jet out of the Wisconsin Air National Guard’s 115th Fighter Wing at Truax Field in Madison crashed Tuesday night in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, the Wisconsin Department of Military Affairs reported.

When the crash happened about 8 p.m., the jet was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board, the department said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear if the pilot ejected but a search is underway.

"The status of the pilot is still unknown," Capt. Leslie Westmont told the Wisconsin State Journal just before 7 a.m. "We don’t have any information on that right now."

In a release posted just before 7:30 a.m., Westmont said the 115th Fighter Wing participated in a coordinated search effort with local emergency responders, the U.S. Coast Guard and other government agencies overnight on the on the ground, in the air, and in the water. The crash site, located in Delta County, Michigan, was initially secured by local emergency responders, but "military personnel and safety and security personnel from the 115th Fighter Wing are now on site," Westmont said.

Additional personnel were scheduled to be sent to the area later today to help facilitate the safety and security of the crash site.

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it,”, said Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return”.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

WLUC television in Marquette, Michigan, reported that poor cell phone connectivity in the remote area was hindering communication efforts. The station said the crash occurred just north of the Garden Peninsula along the Delta-Schoolcraft county line in the Hiawatha National Forest, about 250 miles northeast of Madison. The Garden Peninsula is east of Escanaba, Michigan, and northeast of Washington Island, Wisconsin, and juts out into Lake Michigan.

The crashed occurred on the first of four consecutive days of training operations scheduled to conclude Thursday, according to a post Sunday on the 115th Fighter Wing's Facebook page.

"Area residents may see or hear F-16 fighter jets taking off or landing until approximately 10:00 p.m. Training flights normally take place during daylight hours, but pilots and maintenance personnel are required to conduct evening/nighttime operations as part of their overall readiness. Pilots will follow flight paths designed to minimize noise to area residents," the post said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, the department said.

According to the 115th Fighter Wing's website, the F-16 Fighting Falcon is a "compact, multi-role" fighter aircraft with an "all-weather capability" that allows it to deliver ordnance during non-visual bombing conditions. 

The $15 million aircraft has a range of more than 2,000 miles, can fly at speeds of up to 1,500 mph and has a flight ceiling of 50,000 feet.

State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison

State Journal readers debate the F-35 fighter jet coming to Madison

A collection of letters to the editor about the prospect of the 115th Fighter Wing of the Wisconsin Air National Guard operating the new F-35 fighter jets at Truax Field in Madison.  

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics