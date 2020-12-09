Search continues for pilot of Madison-based F-16 jet that crashed in Michigan's Upper Peninsula

“We are a close knit family and when an incident like this occurs, every member in our organization feels it,” said Col. Bart Van Roo, commander of the 115th Fighter Wing. “The safety of our pilot along with search and rescue efforts are our top priority, and we will continue to pray for the pilot’s safe return."

Officials have not said if they know what caused the aircraft to crash. The temperature in the area of the crash was in the mid-40s Wednesday with an expected low of 29 degrees by early Thursday morning.

Alice Sabuco lives on the north side of Mahskeekee Lake in a heavily wooded but flat area of the Hiawatha National Forest north of Highway 2 and about 15 miles northwest of Manistique, Michigan. Sabuco said Michigan State Police, the Department of Natural Resources and other search crews were in the area Wednesday morning along with heavy equipment and may have been headed toward Stevens Lake, about five miles to the north. She also spotted a U.S. Coast Guard helicopter flying overhead "doing an almost grid search."

Sabuco said it's common for fighter jets to fly overhead but she and her husband did not hear a crash Tuesday evening. However, two neighbors across the lake said they heard a "big boom and rumble," she said.