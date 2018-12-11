Gov. Scott Walker took to social media Tuesday to tout several measures included in controversial lame-duck bills Republicans passed last week that would strip the incoming governor and attorney general of some of their powers.
The post from Walker, who is still reviewing the legislation, is the clearest sign yet he intends to sign the bills into law.
Democrats, including incoming Gov.-elect Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul, have urged him to veto the legislation on the grounds it undermines the will of the voters. Some Republicans, such as former Gov. Scott McCallum, have slammed the bills as a "power grab" that is poor policy.
Evers said after speaking to Walker he was "not particularly encouraged" Walker would put a stop to the Republican effort that has received attention nationwide.
Walker's post on Facebook Tuesday appears to confirm Walker's support. The outgoing governor wrote the majority of his successor's powers will remain intact -- notably the governor's veto authority -- and suggested the bills would improve transparency, increase accountability, affirm stability and protect taxpayers.
"The new governor will still have some of the strongest powers of any governor in the nation if these bills become law," Walker wrote. "None of these things will change regardless of what I do with the bills passed in the Legislature last week."
Some of the most controversial parts of the legislation are those affecting the governor's and attorney general's powers. The bills would prevent the governor and attorney general from dropping out of lawsuits the state had entered into without the Legislature's approval.
It would also give the Legislature the right to intervene in a case if a state statute is challenged in court and to appoint attorneys other than those from the Department of Justice.
Walker did not directly address those provisions in the bill, but praised others, such as a measure that would take power away from the attorney general and give it to the Legislature to approve how money from settlements is spent. Walker wrote the provision would ensure accountability, arguing it "makes sense" lawmakers would have a greater role in approving how funds from multi-million dollar lawsuits are allocated.
Walker continued, arguing a provision writing Medicaid work requirements into state law would improve the relationship between executive and legislative branches. He also said a part of the bill ensuring new online sales tax revenues are put toward lowering taxes protects workers in the state.
Other controversial measures in the bills that Walker did not address in his social media post include one that would shorten the window for early voting to two weeks before an election, and one that would give more legislative appointments to the board of Wisconsin's economic development agency.
Another provision would remove a requirement in state law the agency annually verify information submitted by tax credit recipients before the companies can obtain the tax credits.