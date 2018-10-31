Scott Walker, Tony Evers tied in final Marquette poll of 2018 campaign

Days before the Nov. 6 election, the final Marquette Law School poll of the 2018 campaign finds Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers tied among likely voters.
The poll also finds Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin continuing to solidly lead in her bid for re-election.
Walker and Evers each had 47 percent support in the poll, results of which were released Wednesday. Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson has 3 percent, with just 1 percent undecided and 1 percent refusing to answer.
Pollster Charles Franklin, in releasing the results, said the exact same number of respondents picked Evers as picked Walker in the poll.
"This race could clearly tip either direction based on our data," Franklin said.
Franklin noted most other public polls have shown Evers leading the race, albeit very narrowly in many.
Baldwin, meanwhile, leads Republican Leah Vukmir 54-43 among likely voters in the new Marquette poll.
Self-described Independent voters favor Evers narrowly and Baldwin strongly in the poll.
Republican state Attorney General Brad Schimel is locked in an increasingly tight race with Democratic challenger Josh Kaul -- Schimel has 47 percent support and Kaul 45 percent, with 7 percent of voters undecided.
The poll surveyed 1,154 likely voters and 1,400 registered voters Oct. 24-28. Among likely voters, its error margin is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Franklin noted the poll mirrors national ones in showing white voters increasingly segmented by gender and educational attainment, while voters of color continue to solidly support Democrats.
In the new poll, white men without college degrees strongly favor Walker and Vukmir, while white women with degrees overwhelmingly back Baldwin and Evers.
The swing demographics are white men with degrees, who narrowly support Baldwin and Walker, and white women without degrees, who support Evers narrowly and Baldwin solidly.
The previous Marquette poll, released Oct. 10, found Walker getting 47 percent support among likely voters, compared to 46 percent for Evers and 5 percent for Libertarian Phil Anderson.
Baldwin was leading Vukmir 53 percent to 43 percent.
In the race for Attorney General, Schimel narrowly led Kaul, 47 percent to 43 percent.
The poll also looks at "what voters say are the most important issues facing the state, their tax and spending priorities, and their views of public education, quality of roads and health care policy," according to a Marquette release. It also will look at public opinion on trade policy, tariffs, immigration and the Trump presidency.