Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to become president of a national conservative youth organization in 2021, likely ruling out the possibility of him seeking political office in the next few years.
The board of directors of Youth America Foundation elected Walker president of the group beginning in early 2021 when YAF's current president will step down after more than 40 years.
YAF works to promote and popularize conservative ideas among young people.
"It is an absolute honor to be chosen to lead an optimistic organization inspired by President (Ronald) Reagan to show young people the truth about how common-sense conservative ideas work," Walker said in a YAF announcement Monday.
The announcement, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, closes the door on him seeking in 2022 a third term as governor or a U.S. Senate seat.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has not said if he will pursue a third term in 2022. He's also mulling a run for governor.
The Youth America Foundation is based outside of Washington, D.C. Walker told the Journal Sentinel he will look for a residence in northern Virginia or in D.C. but also maintain one in Wisconsin.
Walker, 51, is expected to serve four years in the new position. It marks a shift for Walker's professional career. He spent 26 years in elected office, starting at age 25 as a state representative.
Walker has been involved in YAF throughout his eight years as governor. His wife, Tonette, serves on YAF's Reagan Ranch Board of Governors.
Part of Walker's new duties will involve overseeing more than 500 Young Americans for Freedom chapters. The foundation sends conservative speakers to college campuses across the country.
In a series of tweets Monday, Walker said a majority of young Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the country, which he attributed to the group getting information from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez or liberals in media or on college campuses.
"We have the truth on our side," he wrote. "We just have to find new and more effective ways of communicating the truth to new generations of Americans."
Since narrowly losing to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Walker has served as the fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which aims to help the GOP with redistricting after the 2020 census. He is also leading a national effort to approve a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
An interview request to the foundation Monday morning was not immediately returned.
This story may be updated.