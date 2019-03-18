A national group says its campaign to convene an unprecedented U.S. constitutional convention to balance the federal budget has a new leader: former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
The Center for State-led National Debt Solutions on Monday announced Walker will serve as its National Honorary Chair.
It marks one of the first efforts by Walker to re-enter the political fray since his November election loss to Gov. Tony Evers. It was not immediately clear Monday what Walker will be paid to take on the role or whether he will do any lobbying in connection with it.
In 2017, Wisconsin became the 28th state to request an Article V convention -- so named for the article of the U.S. Constitution that sanctions the process.
According to the Constitution, two-thirds of, or 34, states must request such a convention for one to occur. Walker will lead an effort to get six more states to sign on to the effort. Any constitutional amendments proposed during a convention would have to be ratified by three-fourths of, or 38, states.
The center will focus on 10 states to make a convention a reality, according to the release.
The center's president, Loren Enns, said in a release that he believes adding Walker to the effort will make an Article V convention a reality.
"With Governor Walker’s involvement, the national campaign for a balanced budget amendment finally has the high-profile leader it has lacked,” Enns said.
Walker said in the statement that projections show the fast-growing federal debt threatens to claim as much as 25 percent of federal revenue within the decade. Yearly federal deficits -- having first swelled, then declined under former President Barack Obama -- now have begun increasing sharply under President Donald Trump.
"Where Washington has failed, the states must step up and lead – using their constitutional authority to solve the problem," Walker said.