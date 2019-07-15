Former Republican Gov. Scott Walker announced plans to become president of a national conservative youth organization in 2021, likely ruling out the possibility of him seeking political office in the next few years.
The board of directors of Young America's Foundation elected Walker to become president of the group in early 2021 when YAF's current president will step down after more than 40 years.
YAF works to promote and popularize conservative ideas among young people.
"It is an absolute honor to be chosen to lead an optimistic organization inspired by President (Ronald) Reagan to show young people the truth about how common-sense conservative ideas work," Walker said in a YAF announcement Monday.
The announcement, first reported by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, likely closes the door on him seeking a third term as governor or a U.S. Senate seat in 2022.
Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson has not said if he will pursue a third term in 2022. He's also mulling a run for governor.
The Youth America Foundation is based outside of Washington, D.C. Walker told the Journal Sentinel he will look for a residence in northern Virginia or in D.C. but also maintain one in Wisconsin.
Walker, 51, is expected to serve four years in the new full-time position, marking a shift in his professional career. He spent 26 years in elected office, starting at age 25 as a state representative.
Walker has been involved in YAF throughout his eight years as governor. His wife, Tonette, serves on YAF's Reagan Ranch Board of Governors.
Part of Walker's new duties will include managing more than 500 chapters of Young Americans for Freedom, which are small units started in high school and on college campuses to promote conservatism.
The larger foundation assists the chapters in bringing big-name conservative speakers to their schools. Walker said he wants YAF to have a presence on every public and private college campus in the country.
In a series of tweets Monday, Walker said a majority of young Americans think socialism would be a good thing for the country, which he attributed to the group getting information from U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez or liberals in media or on college campuses.
"We have the truth on our side," he wrote. "We just have to find new and more effective ways of communicating the truth to new generations of Americans."
Since narrowly losing to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers in the 2018 gubernatorial election, Walker has served as the fundraising chairman for the National Republican Redistricting Trust, which aims to help the GOP with redistricting after the 2020 census. He is also leading a national effort to approve a balanced budget amendment to the U.S. Constitution.
The foundation reported about $24 million in donations and bequests in 2018, and close to the same amount in spending. The current president, Ron Robinson, is listed in the organization's 2017 tax forms as earning $695,000 from the group, plus more than $300,000 in other compensation.
This story will be updated.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The Associated Press contributed to this report