Former Gov. Scott Walker said there's "no doubt" projects like southeast Wisconsin's Foxconn facility will revitalize manufacturing in the Midwest.
His comments to Firing Line's Margaret Hoover, set to air in full Friday, come after a tumultuous week of news reports earlier this year throwing the future of the project in doubt that came to a conclusion only after President Trump intervened in the matter.
When asked by Hoover whether tax incentive deals, such as the one reached with Foxconn, would bring back Midwest manufacturing to its glory days, Walker answered in the affirmative.
"There's no doubt about it, as long as we have a workforce that's I think that's the number one challenge," Walker said. "It's something, I tell the president all the time."
Foxconn Feb. 2 affirmed its plans to build a Generation 6 liquid-crystal-display manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin after company officials had "a personal conversation" with Trump. A so-called Generation 6 factory would manufacture smaller screens for mobile phones, tablets, notebooks and wearable devices.
That's a change from a Generation 10.5 facility that the company originally set out to construct, which would have made larger panels for TV screens.
Before Foxconn's affirmation of its plans for Wisconsin, news reports suggested the company was shifting the facility's focus from a blue-collar manufacturing operation to a white-collar research and development facility because it couldn't competitively manufacture TV screens in the U.S. The company has maintained it still plans to employ up to 13,000 people, which would allow it to qualify for more than $4 billion in state and local taxpayer subsidies.
Walker in the interview argued the U.S. has become more competitive for hiring manufacturing workers as costs rise in China, but Walker admitted U.S. businesses will need to resort to increased training measures and possibly other measures due the lack of available workers.
"There's gonna have to be automation, there's gonna have to be artificial intelligence," Walker said.
Gov. Tony Evers has said he's "comfortable" that Foxconn remains committed to Wisconsin. He recently said he directed the Department of Natural Resources to review air-quality permits issued to the company.