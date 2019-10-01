The 25-year-old son of former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has decided against a run for Congress.
Matt Walker posted on Twitter Monday that he would not run to replace retiring Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner in Wisconsin’s 5th Congressional District. Walker has never run for office, and he was among several Republicans eyeing the seat in the deeply Republican district.
Walker, a 2016 Marquette University graduate, said after praying and talking with community members, friends, and family, he’s decided to focus on his work and community involvement to support the area. The district covers northern and western Milwaukee suburbs.
In early September, Scott Walker said his son was interested in the seat, which includes the city of Wauwatosa, where Walker was born and grew up.
“He’s had a number of people reach out to him,” Scott Walker said. “I think in particular what intrigues him is he feels frustrated that AOC (Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez) somehow nationally is reflective of his generation. He’s 25, and he feels like there needs to be a counter-voice to that.”
The former governor has been a vocal critic of Ocasio-Cortez, a self-described democratic socialist.
Republican state Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald is the only announced candidate on the GOP side, but many others are still weighing a run next year. That includes state Sen. Chris Kapenga; Matt Neumann, the son of a former congressman; and former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson.