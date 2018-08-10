Gov. Scott Walker's former Department of Corrections secretary on Friday released a tell-all book accusing the governor and attorney general of deception and inaction in addressing abuse allegations at the state's youth prison — just months before they both stand for re-election.
Ed Wall's book, titled "Unethical: Life in Scott Walker's Cabinet and the Dirty $ide of Politics," bills itself as a "look behind the curtain" of Walker's administration and the events leading up to his departure from Corrections and firing by Attorney General Brad Schimel in April 2016.
In the book Wall says he nearly committed suicide after Schimel fired him and word got out to the press. He said he wanted Walker and Schimel "to know how badly they had hurt me and my family. I wanted their dishonesty, their deceit, their injustice, their unethical actions, to burn in their souls for the rest of their lives."
"They needed to know that their actions had consequences, and this was the way to drive that point home," Wall wrote before describing how he put a gun in his mouth and started to squeeze the trigger before thinking about his wife and children finding him.
In a phone interview with the Wisconsin State Journal from his office in New Hampshire, Wall said he started working on the book a year ago, but acknowledged the timing of its release has political implications.
"Would it serve a purpose about informing people about candidates in the election? Yeah. I don’t think that’s a bad thing," said Wall, who earlier this year appeared in a video in which he endorsed one of Walker's Democratic challengers, State Superintendent Tony Evers.
Walker spokeswoman Amy Hasenberg said in a statement "these are false attacks being made by someone who was fired from the Department of Justice for asking a state employee to break the law."
Wall calls Walker's handling of the Lincoln Hills abuse scandal "shameful." in the book he details an episode in which Walker's then chief of staff Rich Zipperer told him there would be no money forthcoming to fix the problems at Lincoln Hills unless a lawsuit was filed against the state.
Last year the state settled a nearly $19 million lawsuit with a suicidal female inmate, the largest civil settlement in state history.
Lawmakers also voted to close the Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake juvenile facilities and set up smaller regional facilities around the state, a proposal Wall said he had been pushing for years and that Walker didn't put forward until after Wall announced last year that he was writing a book. A four-year DOJ and FBI investigation into the abuse allegations remains open.
Creating a culture
Wall, who was named Corrections secretary in 2012 after serving in the Justice Department as administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigations under Republican J.B. Van Hollen and serving as Democratic Gov. Jim Doyle's director of emergency management, describes a culture in Walker's office that discouraged the creation of public records.
In response, Walker's office provided a 2015 statement from Wall in which he said: "Throughout my career with the Department of Justice and Corrections, I've never been instructed not to use my government phone or email for correspondence. My personal experience has been that when dealing with high level issues, it's better to meet with people in person to ensure a clear message is delivered."
Wall said that statement was written by his spokeswoman while she was on the phone with Walker’s staff.
"They never said 'don’t do this or that,' they just made it clear with their actions by calling us to the Capitol repeatedly instead of using other methods that were more timely," Wall said in an interview.
In his book Wall describes how Zipperer had him come to his office at the Capitol and draft a letter, rather than exchange emails, about how the governor wanted Wall to take control of the situation at Lincoln Hills, which was being reported in the press. The point of the letter, Wall wrote, was to show that "the governor's office was galloping in to take control of the situation that they went out of their way to avoid."
"I asked what it would take to get someone to take the problems seriously and he simply said, 'A lawsuit,' " Wall wrote. "My response was, 'So, we have to pay millions of dollars in lawsuit costs before we can expect anything to happen?' And he just looked at me nodding."
Wall also criticizes Schimel in the book, saying he spoke to Schimel "on at least a dozen occasions about Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, and the need for additional resources."
"We shared everything possible with him and his staff, and yet they still seemed to consider the case to be more of an inconvenience rather than the critical case it was," Wall wrote. "I began to wonder if there was some kind of agreement between the governor’s office and the DOJ to get rid of or water down the investigation."
In a press release promoting the book he describes Walker and Schimel as "two experienced politicians who have mastered the art of illusion."
Wall resigned from his job as Corrections secretary in February 2016 just as the FBI was taking over the Lincoln Hills investigation. He returned to a previous job as administrator of the Division of Criminal Investigation in the Department of Justice for a single day before being demoted.
Schimel disputes account
Schimel fired him in April 2016 after he sent a letter to Zipperer trying to get his previous job back that suggested Zipperer could destroy the letter, which would have been a violation of the state's public records law. Wall called the letter "the biggest mistake of my life."
In a statement, Schimel said Wall's description of events related to the Lincoln Hills investigation are not accurate and his "efforts to circumvent public records law was egregious." He said his agency conducted 734 interviews, authored 686 reports, and identified 465 pieces of property/evidence before the FBI took over the case.
"We fired Ed Wall for dishonesty, and his termination was upheld by every agency and court that reviewed it," Schimel said. "As I have said before, the person in the best position and with direct responsibility to ensure the ongoing safety at Lincoln Hills was Ed Wall."
At one point in the book, Wall describes meeting with Milwaukee County District Attorney John Chisholm, who was conducting a John Doe investigation into Walker's Milwaukee County office. Chisholm wanted state agents to assist with a raid on Walker's county office on the eve of the 2010 election. Wall warned that the move could be seen as overtly political, but ultimately agreed to post some agents on security detail.
"The warrants were executed, computers and documents seized, and the press ate it up," Wall wrote. "Despite all the publicity surrounding the John Doe investigation, Scott Walker was elected governor, and both houses went to the Republicans."
The John Doe investigation had been reported on prior to the election, but the election eve raid on Walker's office wasn't known until years later.