Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker is ruling out a bid for office in 2022 as he prepares to take on a new role as president of a national conservative group.
Walker in 2021 will begin leading the Young America’s Foundation, the organization announced Monday, when he’ll take over for outgoing head Ron Robinson.
The move, Walker told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, means he won’t be running for governor or U.S. Senate in three years, if U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson were to leave his seat. He added he’d be in the position for at least four years, under his agreement with the group.
“Starting January 2021, this will be full-time,” Walker told the publication. “I won’t be engaged in anything else. This will be my sole occupation.”
A Young America’s Foundation spokesman didn’t return requests seeking an interview with Walker.
The group, based outside of Washington, D.C., calls itself “the principal outreach organization of the Conservative Movement,” and aims to ensure more “young Americans understand and are inspired by the ideas of individual freedom, a strong national defense, free enterprise, and traditional values,” per its website.
State Democratic Party Chair Ben Wikler expressed doubt Walker won't run for office in 2022, calling the former governor and presidential candidate "a career politician who’s spent his entire adult life chasing higher office."
"We have no reason to believe that’s suddenly changed," he added.
Walker is serving as the national honorary chair of the Center for State-led National Debt Solutions, a group pushing for a constitutional convention to get a balanced budget amendment approved, and the finance chair of a Republican redistricting organization.