GOP Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to hold down property taxes for seniors, while his Democratic challenger, Tony Evers, has a plan he says will curb waste and political favors -- and increase transparency -- in state government.
The proposals were unveiled Monday.
Both campaigns hope their respective plans will highlight contrasts with their opponents. Walker seeks to highlight his tax-cutting approach, compared to Evers, who has said he's open to increasing the state's gas tax and wants to roll back a tax break for manufacturers and farmers.
Evers wants to show he'll be a governor who, in his words, upholds Wisconsin’s tradition of clean, open government. Evers says his plan will help end what he described as Walker's use of state government "as a way to pay back their political supporters and special interests."
Here's a look at what was proposed:
Walker plan tailored to seniors
Walker's plan calls for expanding the state's Homestead Tax Credit -- which aims to blunt the impact of property taxes and rent for low-income people -- for seniors claiming it.
"Our plan creates a tax credit that will help seniors stay in their homes," Walker proclaimed in a new campaign TV ad to promote it.
The plan builds on a series of tax credit proposals Walker has offered in recent weeks to help defray college or child care costs.
With the Homestead Credit, the amount a taxpayer may claim is linked to household income and allowable property taxes and rent, with the most aid going to households with the least income and highest taxes and rent. The credit is refundable and would remain so under Walker's plan.
A release from Walker's campaign said his plan would expand the credit program by 50 percent. For people age 62 or over, the plan would boost the annual credit amount from $1,168 to $1,752 and raise the annual income threshold to qualify for it from $24,680 to $37,020.
For Walker, the plan marks a reversal from when he and GOP lawmakers cut the credit in previous state budgets. In 2011, they canceled indexing the credit to inflation and last year, they made non-disabled people under age 62 ineligible for it.
Evers seeks watchdog for waste
Evers on Monday unveiled a wide-ranging "Government for Us" plan that his campaign said would "put state government back to work for the people of Wisconsin."
It calls for creating an independent, nonpartisan office to probe state government waste and corruption: an Office of Inspector General, such as what exists in many federal agencies.
The plan also calls for automatic voter registration, a measure championed by voting-rights activists who seek to reduce barriers to the ballot.
Other provisions of the plan would:
- Eliminate the economic-development agency created by Walker, the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., or WEDC. The plan does not specify how it would replace the agency other than saying it would be "a new economic development agency that’s accountable to Wisconsin taxpayers."
- Reinstate the "False Claims Act," a law that gave incentives for whistleblowers to report Medicaid fraud. Walker and Republican lawmakers repealed the law as part of the 2015-17 state budget.
- Create a new nonpartisan commission to oversee the once-a-decade redistricting process now left to lawmakers and the governor. This would be a legislative response to an issue Democrats recently have tried -- so far unsuccessfully -- to get courts to tackle. A panel of federal judges in 2016 struck down Wisconsin's current legislative district plan and ordered new districts drawn. The judges found the current plan, crafted by Republicans in 2011, unconstitutionally burdens Democratic voters. But the U.S. Supreme Court changed course this summer, findings plaintiffs in the case lacked standing and returning it to a lower court.
- End the practice of having state workers sign non-disclosure agreements. State Attorney General Brad Schimel's Department of Justice recently drew attention for implementing such agreements.