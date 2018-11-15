Gov. Scott Walker said Thursday he is considering legislative changes to Wisconsin's 2020 presidential primary date — a move that could help his conservative Supreme Court appointee, Daniel Kelly, win re-election.
Walker sidestepped questions about whether those talks are related to the state Supreme Court election.
In his first public comments since last week's election loss to State Superintendent Tony Evers, Walker chalked up his defeat to massive voter turnout.
"In no way did I see it as a rejection, but rather just a larger electorate than we've ever seen in the past," Walker said.
Walker also said he’s proud that in the wake of several changes he and other Republicans put in place that the state has seen job growth and record low unemployment.
"We’re not going to retreat," Walker said. "The state of Wisconsin isn’t going to go backwards."
Walker touted the sweeping conservative changes he has made with GOP lawmakers during the last eight years.
"We've been such reformers, I may have reformed myself out of a job," Walker said.
Walker also didn't mince words with his first comments on a viral photo that drew international condemnation to Baraboo High School students making what appeared to be a Nazi salute, saying: "I think they're idiots, simple as that."
"Someone tried to brush it off as youthful indiscretion, but still, they're idiots," Walker said.
Walker acknowledged he and GOP legislative leaders have discussed changing the date of the 2020 presidential preference election. State law now requires it be held the first Tuesday in April of a presidential election year, the same date as the state Supreme Court election in which Kelly would stand for re-election.
Democrats are expected to turn out at higher rates than Republicans in that presidential primary because it's likely they will have a competitive presidential nomination battle.
Walker said Thursday that he finds it odd that a nonpartisan election, such as the Supreme Court election, would be held on the same date as a partisan election, such as the presidential preference vote.
Asked repeatedly if talk of moving the presidential vote is about decoupling it from the state Supreme Court election, Walker said "I'm not talking about it."
The offices of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald did not immediately respond Thursday to inquiries about whether the GOP legislative leaders are considering moving the presidential primary date.
Moving the date of the presidential primary likely would create a new election, which could add costs for local officials that administer elections. Asked if he's concerned about that, Walker said "those are all things we'd have to look at."
Walker said he hopes Republican and Democratic state senators who oppose a Foxconn-style tax credit deal for paper products company Kimberly-Clark will support a bill that has passed the Assembly and is stalled in the Senate. He said there could be technical changes made to the bill, which would cost $100 million and save as many as 500 jobs.
“If the state fails to act, I believe before the end of this month, those jobs are gone," Walker said.
Walker's comments to reporters at the State Capitol were his first public statements since losing re-election to Evers last week.
He has not signaled what he'll do next.
Walker didn't rule out another run for office Thursday but said he'd be content if last week's election was his last. Asked about a federal Cabinet post, Walker said he doesn’t have “much of an interest in going to Washington."
Evers won the Nov. 6 election by a narrow margin of about 1.2 percentage points. Walker didn't address those gathered at an Election Night party in Pewaukee after the Associated Press called the race at 1:30 a.m. on Nov. 7. He called Evers to concede later that day.
Walker could still exert influence over his successor. Republican lawmakers have discussed limiting some executive powers and Walker would have to sign any bills they pass during a lame-duck session. He indicated Thursday he's open to making some changes, but said what those changes might be "probably were not accurately portrayed."
In 2010, when Republicans swept into power while Democrats controlled the governor's office and Legislature, Walker urged Democrats not to approve state employee union contracts because they could make his job of balancing the budget more difficult. The Assembly passed the contracts anyway, but they were blocked in the Senate when two Democrats who had lost re-election sided with Republicans.
Walker, 51, has not signaled what is next for him after leaving office in January. On Thursday he said he doesn’t have "much of an interest in going to Washington" for a federal cabinet post.
Four years ago after winning re-election to a second term he began taking major strides toward an ultimately short-lived presidential run. Many observers have said that distraction from governing the state was ultimately one of the factors in his defeat.
Other factors included a national political environment unfavorable to Republicans, a mild-mannered opponent viewed by many as not being a traditional politician, a hard-line conservative record that failed to broaden his base and allegations of agency mismanagement by four of his former secretaries.