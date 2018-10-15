Gov. Scott Walker is proposing to restore the state's commitment to fund two-thirds of public school costs, which would boost its share of the costs to a level not seen in more than a decade.
Walker and his Democratic opponent, Tony Evers, sparred Monday over preserving health coverage protections for people with pre-existing health conditions.
Walker also is scheduled to campaign in Milwaukee with former Gov. Tommy Thompson.
Monday's frenetic developments in the governor's race -- which polls suggest is very close -- show how the campaign is ramping up with about three weeks until the Nov. 6 election.
Walker's school-funding proposal matches what Evers, as state Superintendent, already proposed to do for K-12 schools. But a Walker campaign statement said he would honor the commitment, which by some estimates would cost as much as $1.7 billion over a two-year state budget cycle, while "continuing to cut taxes for hard-working Wisconsin families."
Evers has said if elected governor, he favors rolling back a tax break for manufacturers and farmers, is open to increasing the fuel tax to pay for roads and wants to raise limits on how much school districts can increase their property tax levies.
Evers also wants to cut some taxes; on Sunday the Wisconsin State Journal reported on his call to cut income taxes for the middle class.
Evers dismissed Walker's proposal at a public event Monday, saying "he released no plan; he just said the words "two-thirds.'"
Walker's campaign declined to address questions Monday about how he would accomplish his proposal without raising taxes and whether it would require any offsetting spending cuts.
Health care debate
Evers appeared in Madison Monday with former Kansas Gov. Kathleen Sebelius, who as U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services under former President Barack Obama, helped oversee the implementation of his signature health care law.
Sebelius said Walker has been one of the law's leading opponents. She and Evers said Walker's presidential ambitions likely prevented him from adopting some of its optional provisions in Wisconsin, such as its Medicaid coverage expansion.
"I"m not running for president, so you don't have to worry about that," Evers said.
Evers challenged Walker to remove Wisconsin from a group of states suing to have the Obamacare law overturned in court. An esophageal cancer survivor, Evers has emphasized his commitment to preserving the law, especially its protections against insurers denying health coverage or charging people more on the basis of their pre-existing health condition.
"I'm a cancer survivor myself, and I could not imagine going through that struggle of trying to beat this beast that was inside me -- at the same time trying to figure how in the world it's going to be paid for," Evers said.
Walker tweeted Monday that "My wife is Type 1 diabetic. My mother is a cancer survivor. My brother has a heart condition. Covering pre-existing conditions is personal to me. And it’s the right thing to do. As long as I’m governor, people with pre-existing conditions will always be covered."
Walker initially said last year that he he would consider seeking a waiver from federal rules on pre-existing conditions if the state would have been allowed to under an Obamacare repeal bill being debated at that time in the U.S. Senate.
Walker later said he did not want to change pre-existing condition protections. He since pledged support for a state-level bill to bar insurers from denying coverage or charging more on the basis of a pre-existing condition, provided the person had maintained continuous coverage beforehand.
Experts have said that approach likely wouldn't sufficiently protect people with severe or chronic health problems in isolation from other Obamacare protections, such as barring insurers from putting annual or lifetime caps on coverage, or requiring them to cover specific benefits.
Walker's road-funding plan would boost state aid for town roads in the next state budget, which will be proposed in early 2019. Walker announced the plan early Monday at the Wisconsin Towns Association Annual Convention in Stevens Point.