Scott Walker: GOP needs focus on fundamentals, rather than any one personality like Trump

As Wisconsin's midterm elections inch closer, former Gov. Scott Walker said a major key to any GOP success here will likely hinge on the Republican Party's ability to "get beyond specific personalities," including former President Donald Trump.

Walker, who lobbed broadsides at Trump during the 2016 Republican presidential primary before later becoming one of the former president's more prominent supporters in the state, told the Wisconsin State Journal on Monday he's certain Trump will continue to have a lasting impact on politics, but added that conservatives as a whole may need to "get back to the fundamentals."

"President Trump will obviously continue to have an impact not just with Republicans, but in any politics, but it’s not as defined as it was back in the end of 2020," Walker said. "In the end, conservatives are going to have to make our case based on our ideals, not just based on any one personality.”

When discussing the Republican Party's future last month, former House Speaker Paul Ryan, another prominent Wisconsin conservative, urged the GOP to reject Trump and "second-rate imitations."