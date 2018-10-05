Gov. Scott Walker says he doesn't recall if his office instructed his former Corrections Secretary in 2015 to cancel an outside review of the state's troubled youth prison, as that ex-secretary, Ed Wall, and the former head of a national corrections association recently claimed.
Wall has become a thorn in Walker's side in recent months, as the two have sparred publicly over their handling of alleged abuses at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys and Copper Lake School for Girls.
Recently, WSAW-TV reported Walker's office instructed Wall to cancel an outside review of the prison in late 2015, shortly after a Lincoln County judge ordered state authorities to being investigating alleged abuses and assaults at the prison.
George Camp, retired executive director of the national non-profit Association of State Correctional Administrators -- the association that would have done the review -- says Wall told him the same in late 2015, according to the WSAW report.
Wall has said he asked state officials to look into problems at the prison months earlier, in early 2015. He told the station he believes Walker nixed the report because he thought it would have exposed the governor's failure to respond to the crisis at the prison.
Walker, speaking Friday while touring a manufacturer in Middleton, said "I don't have any knowledge of that."
"I'd have to go back and look at the records one way or another. That's a long time ago," Walker said.
Wall, responding Friday to Walker's comments, said he met with Walker’s then-chief of staff, Rich Zipperer, and "explained the need to have an outside evaluation done with regards to the Division of Juvenile Corrections and he agreed that would be helpful."
Wall said he then wrote to Camp, asking his organization to perform the evaluation.
Shortly afterward, Wall said he got a call from Zipperer -- who now serves as commissioner of the State Public Service Commission -- instructing him to cancel it.
"I disagreed with that course of action and when I asked why we were being ordered to cancel an honest, neutral and detached evaluation, Zipperer told me that the administration did not want to see the results because it could be compromising for the governor," Wall said.
Last year the state settled a nearly $19 million lawsuit with a former female inmate who tried to hang herself in the prison in November 2015. It was the largest civil settlement in state history.
Earlier this year, Walker and lawmakers moved to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake and set up smaller regional juvenile-corrections facilities around the state. Wall said he made that proposal in 2015 and Walker didn’t embrace until after Wall announced last year that he was writing a tell-all book about his time in Walker's cabinet.
A four-year DOJ and FBI investigation into abuse allegations at the prison remains open.
Walker also reiterated Friday his criticism of Wall as someone who was fired from state government for breaking the law.
State Attorney General Brad Schimel fired Wall in 2016 from the state Division of Criminal Investigation -- a post he held after stepping down as Corrections Secretary -- after Wall sent a letter to the home of Walker’s chief of staff, Rich Zipperer, asking for help getting back a former administrator job he had held in the division. He noted in the letter the administration’s concerns about creating public records and told Zipperer to feel free to shred it. Schimel said he couldn’t trust an employee who encourages others in state government to break the law by destroying public records.
"Suddenly now he's a credible source? I'd take it for what it's worth," Walker said.
Wall said Walker's repeated references to his firing are a "distraction" and that the record being referenced was a personal letter to Zipperer asking him to intervene with Schimel and, according to Wall, instruct him to follow state law in returning him to his old position in crimininal investigation.
"The "public record" was not related to state business, Lincoln Hills or anything other than my own personnel issue," Wall said.