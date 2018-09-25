MILTON — Gov. Scott Walker is dismissing fresh criticism from his former transportation chief, Mark Gottlieb, who says Walker hasn't leveled with Wisconsinites about the repercussions of his approach to funding the state's transportation system.
In an interview Wednesday with the Wisconsin State Journal, Gottlieb, a Republican who led the state Department of Transportation from 2011 to 2017, said Walker is "fear-mongering" by claiming his campaign opponent, Democrat Tony Evers, could raise the gas tax by as much as a dollar per gallon.
The comments came shortly before Walker appeared at a Milton interstate rest stop to tout plans to expedite a portion of the U.S. Interstate 39-90 expansion and reconstruction project in Dane and Rock counties.
For Walker, transportation has been a longstanding political flash point. Gottlieb's latest remarks suggest the issue is only intensifying as the general election nears.
Earlier in the campaign Evers had refused to rule out any options in how to pay for roads, including raising the state's 32.9 cent-per-gallon gas tax by a $1, but more recently called the notion that he would support such an increase "ridiculous."
Speaking Tuesday, Gottlieb also called the idea of quadrupling the state's gas tax "totally ridiculous."
"It's either completely irresponsible or it shows a lack of understanding of the budget in general," Gottlieb said of Walker's campaign using the $1 increase in a campaign ad.
Walker, speaking Tuesday at an event in Milton, said "what’s ridiculous is Tony Evers is just expecting the voters to take a 'trust me' approach when it comes to taxes."
Gottlieb to Walker: Accept consequences of your stance
Addressing Gottlieb's criticism about the implications of Walker's transportation-funding approach, Walker said, "I just fundamentally disagree with him."
"The reports that many people allude to are reports they paid for, overwhelmingly, by the same special interests that are running ads attacking us on transportation," Walker said. "If the media’s now using reports that are paid for by groups as the base, as their foundation, maybe I should go out and create a group and pay for my own study."
Gottlieb has sharply contested this suggestion, saying Wisconsin DOT engineering and public input form the basis of his conclusions.
Gottlieb said Walker is at fault for not acknowledging the consequences of his opposition to a revenue infusion for roads, bridges and transit — most of the state funding for which comes from fuel taxes and vehicle registration fees.
"By any measure … the result is that we're not going to have enough revenue to meet our needs," Gottlieb said. "Congestion and delay are going to increase. That is fact.
"If that's your position, accept the consequences of that."
Gottlieb previously criticized Walker in an interview with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, saying the governor has been "increasingly inaccurate" in describing funding for the state highway system.
Gottlieb said Tuesday he is not affiliated with Evers' campaign but declined to say who he's supporting in the election. Two other former Walker cabinet secretaries have cut campaign videos for Evers criticizing the governor.
Walker holds to gas tax position
Walker signaled Tuesday that if re-elected, he would maintain his opposition to any gas-tax increase if not offset by a tax cut elsewhere.
"I'm making that same promise right now: I will never raise the gas tax without a corresponding or greater decrease in the overall tax burden," Walker said.
On Monday Walker announced a plan, if re-elected, to boost state aid for county roads as part of the next state budget. That plan would increase the share of aid the state supplies for county road maintenance projects to 30 percent.
Walker on Tuesday declined to say if he would offer a similar boost for municipal road aid.
Dan Fedderly, who directs the Wisconsin County Highway Association, said the county funding boost proposed by Walker would cost the state about $114 million over a two-year budget cycle. Fedderly said counties welcome the money, but he's skeptical how Walker would pay for it -- or whether it come at the expense of other streams of state transportation funding to local governments.
Asked Tuesday how he would fund the increase, Walker said "We've got the budget to be able to do that."
Walker clashed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos over the issue extending last year's budget debate through the summer. Other Walker transportation critics have included transportation advocates and local officials, all of whom are chafing at Walker's unwillingness to boost revenue for transportation.
Disagreement among Republicans on transportation funding was the key factor last year in a 10-week delay of passage of the state’s current budget. Assembly Republicans have cited data from Walker's own DOT to contend the state's road and bridge network will deteriorate badly in the next decade without a funding infusion to match or outpace inflation.
Critics also cite 'diminished transparency' at DOT
Since early 2017, when Walker tapped Dave Ross to lead the agency after Gottlieb stepped down, the agency also has been criticized for operating more secretively.
Dan Fedderly, who directs the Wisconsin County Highway Association, said Walker's DOT, since 2017, has become more secretive and failed to communicate with its partners at the local level. As a result, he said their relationships with the department have deteriorated.
"This DOT and its leadership are failing in their responsibility to administer programs to the locals (governments)," Fedderly said.
In recent weeks, local planning organizations have clashed with the department about an accounting change that those organizations say may have shortchanged them on federal transportation funds the state DOT is supposed to relay to them. The department disputes that. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, in a recent memo, concluded that despite widespread confusion about the funds, all recipients "should receive their total allocation amount over the schedule period."
Speaking Tuesday, Gottlieb said "there seems to be diminished transparency (in the department) — I think that's true."
Beltline Interchange
Also Tuesday, Walker defended his DOT's plan for the final stage of the I-39-90 project: rebuilding and reconfiguring its interchange with the Madison Beltline.
Local officials, including Madison Mayor Paul Soglin, and transportation groups have slammed the plan, saying it will create a new bottleneck at one of Dane County's busiest interchanges.
Walker said he doesn't believe the plan will do that and that federal transportation officials are pleased with it.
"Some of the people offering criticism ... may not fully understand the way that that's configured," Walker said.