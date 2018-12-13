Gov. Scott Walker on Thursday announced the state's economic development agency had reached a deal with Kimberly-Clark for the state to provide up to $28 million over five years to keep a Neenah-area facility open.
The deal marks a win for the 388 workers who will retain their jobs at the facility and the realization of one of Walker's last stated goals for the remainder of his term. The outgoing governor during and after the campaign pushed for a Kimberly-Clark incentive package even after Republican lawmakers chose to shelve a bill that could have provided as much as $100 million in tax incentives to the consumer products company over a 15-year period. That bill had received criticism from some Republicans for setting a bad precedent.
Under the agreement announced Thursday, Kimberly-Clark will need to retain all 388 employees through 2023 and make at least $200 million in capital investments at the Cold Spring Facility in Fox Crossing. A second facility employing more than 100 workers, Neenah Nonwovens, is still slated for closure.
WEDC spokesman Mark Maley said the incentive package uses so-called "enterprise zones," which provide refundable tax credits for job creation and retention.
Specifically, the agreement provides refundable tax credits of $5.5 million for job retention, equaling roughly 7 percent of payroll; $20 million for capital investments, such as equipment and building materials; and $2.5 million for supply chain purchases from Wisconsin companies at a 1 percent rate.
The arrangement also requires the company to retain a statewide workforce of 2,400 employees, which a company spokesman said will likely entail additional hires at the Cold Spring facility.
The incentive package has received push back from some Democrats who argue large tax incentive proposals set a bad precedent and are essentially corporate welfare.
Gov.-elect Tony Evers criticized Republicans' handling of the incentive package and referenced the economic development deal as a reason for Walker to veto the GOP lame-duck legislation, which provides for several changes to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation, including stripping the governor-elect's authority to appoint the agency's CEO for nine months.
Evers slammed the GOP's lame-duck legislation as undermining his ability to weigh in on economic development deals in the future.
His comments came before Walker, Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, and a Kimberly-Clark official made the Kimberly-Clark announcement in Neenah.
"Unfortunately, Republicans played politics with this issue for months, leaving Kimberly-Clark workers and their families in the dark and uncertain about their futures," Evers said in a statement.
The governor-elect during his campaign had vowed to shutter the economic development agency and channel the funding to regional economic development centers and criticized the wisdom of Walker's signature tax-incentive package to lure Taiwanese manufacturer Foxconn to build a massive facility in southeastern Wisconsin.
The WEDC board met Wednesday in closed session to approve the terms of the incentive package, and WEDC CEO Mark Hogan and the company approved the contract shortly after.
A potential Kimberly-Clark incentive package comes as Walker is set to potentially sign into law a provision in the lame-duck legislation that would require the state's budget writing committee to review enterprise zones and remove limits on the number of such zones WEDC could approve.
Provisions in the lame-duck bills would also add more legislative appointments to the agency's board and take away authority from the governor to appoint the agency's CEO by giving it to the agency's board for the next nine months.
Evers in his statement called on Walker to veto the bills, arguing their provisions would make it more difficult for him to have a say in economic development deals.
"The Republicans' lame-duck session overriding the will of the people would affect the governor's ability to lead on economic development through proposals like the one announced for Kimberly-Clark today," Evers said. "The governor of our state shouldn't be hamstrung when it comes to economic development."
The incentives proposed in the original bill would have provided Kimberly-Clark with a 17 percent tax credit for jobs paying $30,000 to $100,000 after the company in January announced it would close two Fox Valley facilities: Neenah Nonwovens and Cold Spring in Fox Crossing.
The bill would have given the company refundable tax credits of as much as $7.8 million per year for up to 15 years when the company was still considering keeping the two Fox Valley plants open.
Walker Tuesday told reporters he planned to wait on signing the GOP's lame-duck bills into law until an incentive package was reached on the Kimberly-Clark plant.
"The reason we're not acting on any of this [GOP bills] is because my priority is on Kimberly-Clark," Walker said. "I'm going to find a way to do everything in my power to find a way to save jobs at Kimberly-Clark."
Walker has reportedly requested the bills and now has until Dec. 20 to sign them.