Scott Walker and Tony Evers are tied in final Marquette poll of 2018 campaign

Days before the Nov. 6 election, Republican Gov. Scott Walker and Democratic challenger Tony Evers are tied among likely voters, according to the final Marquette Law School Poll of the 2018 campaign.
The poll also found Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin continues to lead by double digits in her bid for re-election and Republican Attorney General Brad Schimel is in a very tight battle for a second term.
Walker and Evers, the state superintendent, each had 47 percent support in the poll, results of which were released Wednesday. Libertarian candidate Phil Anderson has 3 percent, with just 1 percent undecided and 1 percent refusing to answer.
"This race could clearly tip either direction based on our data," pollster Charles Franklin said in releasing the results.
Franklin noted most other public polls have shown Evers leading the race, albeit most of them, very narrowly.
Baldwin, meanwhile, maintained what has been a consistent lead over Republican state Sen. Leah Vukmir in public polling. In this poll Baldwin leads 54-43 among likely voters.
Self-described independent voters favor Evers over Walker, 49-42, and overwhelmingly back Baldwin over Vukmir, 59-37. Both races have seen virtually no movement since the previous Marquette poll earlier this month.
The poll finds Schimel in an increasingly tight race with Democratic challenger Josh Kaul; Schimel has 47 percent support and Kaul 45 percent, with 7 percent of voters undecided.
Democrats continue to enjoy an enthusiasm edge in the poll. It finds 81 percent of Democrats very enthusiastic about voting in this election, compared to 74 percent of Republicans.
Among registered voters, 47 percent approve of President Donald Trump, while 50 percent disapprove.
The poll contains a few potential pluses for Walker. His approval rating among registered voters is 50 percent, the highest since 2014, with 46 percent disapproving.
And 55 percent of registered voters see the state as headed in the right direction -- more than in the previous poll or in an October 2014 poll -- while 40 percent think the state is on the wrong track.
A possible bright spot for Evers: voters were asked in the poll to rank their most important issue heading into the election. Number one was health coverage, picked by 25 percent of respondents. K-12 education and jobs and the economy were next, each with 20 percent.
Among those calling health coverage most important, Evers is supported by 65 percent and Walker by 32 percent. For those calling K-12 education important, 70 percent support Evers and 21 percent back Walker.
For those who say jobs and economy, however, Walker gets 74 percent support to Evers’ 20 percent.
When registered voters were asked to weigh more funding for public schools against lower property taxes, they opted for the former over latter by a 55 percent to 40 percent margin.
The poll surveyed 1,154 likely voters and 1,400 registered voters Oct. 24-28. Among likely voters, its error margin is plus or minus 3.2 percentage points.
Franklin noted the poll mirrors national ones in showing white voters increasingly segmented by gender and educational attainment, while minority voters continue to solidly support Democrats.
In the new poll, white men without college degrees strongly favor Walker and Vukmir, while white women with degrees overwhelmingly back Baldwin and Evers.
The swing demographics are white men with degrees, who narrowly support Baldwin and Walker, and white women without degrees, who support Evers narrowly and Baldwin solidly.
The previous Marquette poll, released Oct. 10, found Walker getting 47 percent support among likely voters, compared to 46 percent for Evers and 5 percent for Anderson. Baldwin was leading Vukmir 53 percent to 43 percent. In the race for Attorney General, Schimel led Kaul, 47 percent to 43 percent.