Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany sole Republicans from Wisconsin to object to Joe Biden certification

Two Wisconsin Republicans objected to certifying the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, even after the extraordinary insurrection by President Donald Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday prompted some other Republicans objectors to reverse course.

U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, a newly minted congressman and former state Senate majority leader from Juneau, and Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, who won a special election in May, joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in objecting to the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania that went for Biden in November.

The two have been among Trump's most ardent champions during his term in office.

The objection to the Arizona electors ultimately failed 121-303 in the House and 6-93 in the Senate, while the vote on the Pennsylvania electors was defeated 138-282 in the House and 7-92 in the Senate.

Congress finished its work shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, confirming Biden's win.