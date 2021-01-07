 Skip to main content
Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany sole Republicans from Wisconsin to object to Joe Biden certification
Scott Fitzgerald, Tom Tiffany sole Republicans from Wisconsin to object to Joe Biden certification

Congress Electoral College

Vice President Mike Pence and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., read the final certification of Electoral College votes cast in November's presidential election during a joint session of Congress after working through the night, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. Violent protesters loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol Wednesday, disrupting the process. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool)

 J. Scott Applewhite

Two Wisconsin Republicans objected to certifying the electoral votes for President-elect Joe Biden, even after the extraordinary insurrection by President Donald Trump's supporters at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday prompted some other Republicans objectors to reverse course.  

U.S. Reps. Scott Fitzgerald, a newly minted congressman and former state Senate majority leader from Juneau, and Tom Tiffany of Minocqua, who won a special election in May, joined a majority of their House Republican colleagues late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning in objecting to the electoral votes of Arizona and Pennsylvania that went for Biden in November.

The two have been among Trump's most ardent champions during his term in office.

The objection to the Arizona electors ultimately failed 121-303 in the House and 6-93 in the Senate, while the vote on the Pennsylvania electors was defeated 138-282 in the House and 7-92 in the Senate. 

Congress finished its work shortly before 4 a.m. Thursday morning, confirming Biden's win. 

The pair went through with their objections after the Capitol had been cleared of a mob of Trump supporters donning Trump regalia and Confederate flags who broke into the Capitol earlier in the day, incited by the president's claims that the election had been stolen from him. Critics also blamed Republicans who planned to object to certifying several states' electors. 

Tiffany had previously indicated his plans to object, but Fitzgerald had remained largely silent about his plans.

U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who had previously indicated he would object to the certification of electors in several key states Biden won, reversed himself following the assault on the Capitol and voted to certify Arizona's and Pennsylvania's electors.

"We needed to have the debate, but we also need to respect the rule of law and our constitutional constraints," Johnson said. 

Several other U.S. senators withdrew their objections to the Biden electors in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada after Wednesday's mayhem. To interrupt the count and force a debate, objections needed to be made by both a member of the House and the Senate. 

Wisconsin's other Republican congressmen — U.S. Reps. Mike Gallagher, R-Green Bay; Glenn Grothman, R-Glenbeulah; and Bryan Steil, R-Janesville — also voted to certify the states' results during the joint meeting of Congress, as did all of the state's Democrats: U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison; and U.S. Reps. Mark Pocan, D-Black Earth; Ron Kind, D-La Crosse; and Gwen Moore, D-Milwaukee. 

Late Thursday morning, Republican U.S. Rep. Louis Gohmert, of Texas, raised an objection to Wisconsin's 10 electoral votes based on unsupported claims of election fraud, but because it didn't receive a sponsor in the U.S. Senate, the effort failed. 

