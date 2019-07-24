Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Wednesday blasted Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff over comments he made earlier in the week about the mental health of farmers.
The squabble comes after Pfaff in a statement on Tuesday slammed the Legislature's budget committee for failing to release funding provided under a new program aimed at mental health assistance to farmers and their families.
"As of today, DATCP has funding to provide just five more counseling vouchers to farmers in need of mental health care," Pfaff said. "If the Joint Finance Committee doesn’t want to move this funding forward immediately, then they have a choice to make: which five farmers will it be?"
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, called the comments referring to farmer suicide "offensive and unproductive."
"If you truly care about farmers’ well-being, I hope that you will strive to work with legislators on addressing mental health in Wisconsin rather than releasing inflammatory statements," Fitzgerald said.
The budget Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' signed earlier this month would direct $100,000 in funding over the two-year budget cycle to the Farm Center, which provides referrals and crisis response to farmers.
The GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee requires the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection to seek its approval to receive the funding. DATCP requested such approval, but the Joint Finance Committee wants more questions answered before it releases the funding.
A spokesman for Joint Finance Committee co-chair, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, said the committee additionally wants DATCP to work with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' Task Force on Suicide Prevention to make sure the $100,000 is spent responsibly.
Pfaff argued the state must act more quickly to aid Wisconsin's farmers, who may be experiencing a surge in suicides as they battle some of the worst economic conditions in years.
Pfaff responded to the letter later on Wednesday, emphasizing his department submitted a plan for the use of the mental health funds and adding that he hopes the Legislature "can share my sense of urgency on this issue."