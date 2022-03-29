 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert

Scott Fitzgerald, Ron Johnson propose federal bail study in wake of Waukesha parade deaths

Scales of Justice
iSTOCK PHOTO

U.S. Rep. Scott Fitzgerald and Sen. Ron Johnson introduced a bill Monday that would require the U.S. Department of Justice to study how courts across the country impose bail and release conditions on suspects charged with violent offenses.

The Wisconsin Republicans said the measure is needed after Darrell Brooks Jr. allegedly drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in Waukesha in November, killing six people and injuring dozens more. Brooks had been released from jail in Milwaukee two days earlier after posting $1,000 bail for allegedly trying to run over his ex-girlfriend.

Fitzgerald and Johnson said the bill would bring transparency to the bail system and help people understand how often violent offenders are released. The rest of Wisconsin's GOP congressional delegation has signed onto the bill as co-sponsors.

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics