Scott Fitzgerald: Property tax cut likely in new year

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Friday said Republican lawmakers are eyeing legislation in the new year to help reduce property tax bills that are the highest in a decade.

Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, declined to name a specific figure for how much he'd like to reduce property taxes, but said he hopes it would be significant enough to garner support from lawmakers.

"People are concerned about a bump in their property tax bill," Fitzgerald told reporters in the Capitol.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

He said a possible revenue surplus may allow the state to increase aid to technical colleges, which are partially supported by local property tax revenue, therefore offsetting some of their property tax increases. He said any tax plan would not involve reducing funding to technical colleges.

Tech college property tax levies account for only about 4% of the statewide levy each year. Property tax levies by technical colleges increased by 3.1% this year, to $471 million, following at least 2% growth for the past five years.