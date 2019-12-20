Scott Fitzgerald: Property tax cut likely in new year

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald on Friday said Republican lawmakers are eyeing legislation in the new year to help reduce property tax bills that are the highest in a decade.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, declined to name a specific figure for how much he'd like to reduce property taxes, but said he hopes it would be significant enough to garner support from lawmakers.
"People are concerned about a bump in their property tax bill," Fitzgerald told reporters in the Capitol.
He said a possible revenue surplus may allow the state to increase aid to technical colleges, which are partially supported by local property tax revenue, therefore offsetting some of their property tax increases. He said any tax plan would not involve reducing funding to technical colleges.
Tech college property tax levies account for only about 4% of the statewide levy each year. Property tax levies by technical colleges increased by 3.1% this year, to $471 million, following at least 2% growth for the past five years.
Property taxes across Wisconsin have risen by the highest rate since the Great Recession, driven largely by changes in the state budget and school district referendums, according to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Policy Forum. The Madison Metropolitan School District had the largest property tax increase in dollars in Wisconsin for the 2019-20 school year, a Forum report found.
Fitzgerald said early estimates show the state may see an increase in available revenue in the new year.
"I would prefer to see that used to lower the property tax bill in Wisconsin," Fitzgerald said.