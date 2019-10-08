In an attempt to defend President Donald Trump, Senate Majority Leader and Republican congressional candidate Scott Fitzgerald dismissed the impeachment inquiry against the president as a political witch hunt while simultaneously saying lawmakers should continue to probe his conduct related to Ukraine.
Fitzgerald's comments Tuesday represent the latest Republican efforts to stand by the president as he faces an impeachment inquiry into his attempt to leverage Ukraine to investigate his political opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, is running to replace Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner when he retires in early 2021.
Fitzgerald told reporters he believes the impeachment inquiry is a political witch hunt by Democrats that is sure to last through 2020, but he also expressed concern toward allegations Trump tried to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to open an investigation into the Bidens by withholding military aid to the eastern European country.
"Everything should be vetted, and I think that’s what members of Congress are asking for right now," Fitzgerald said.
According to a White House transcript of Trump's phone call with Zelensky released last month, Trump is recorded as telling Zelensky, "I would like you to do us a favor though."
Trump was arguing Zelensky should work with Attorney General William Barr to open an investigation of a company involved in the beginnings of the FBI inquiry of Russia’s 2016 election interference. He also wanted a corruption investigation connected to Biden.
Fitzgerald, however, said he doubted whether concerns over Trump's behavior related to Ukraine are legitimate.
"You can continue down the path of exploring all these different items, but whether or not they’re legit is a whole different question or whether or not they’re politically motivated," Fitzgerald said.
And he also argued, based on what he knows about the phone call between Trump and Zelensky, that Trump's conduct regarding Ukraine passes muster.
"Everything that was done within that discussion was in the purview of what a president of the United States should be able to do with any foreign diplomat, and it shouldn’t necessarily be made public," Fitzgerald said. "So far nothing’s been proven."
He also expressed concerns about the fact the Trump whistleblower wasn't in the room during Trump's phone call with Zelensky. As for a second whistleblower coming forward, Fitzgerald said it's appropriate to hear out his or her concerns.
"If there’s more information out there, sure, they should continue to take a look at it," Fitzgerald said.
Mirroring remarks from other Republicans in recent days, Fitzgerald said Trump's call for the Chinese government to investigate the Bidens was "off the cuff" and should not be taken seriously.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who last week revealed key information related to the impeachment inquiry, said it’s not appropriate for the president to pressure a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, but that he’s "not sure that’s what’s happening."