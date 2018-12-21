Craig Thompson's chances of becoming the state's next transportation secretary are in limbo after Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald Friday said he has serious concerns about the appointment.
Just hours after Democratic Gov.-elect Tony Evers officially announced Thompson, the director of an influential transportation advocacy group, as his selection, Fitzgerald, whose GOP-controlled chamber must confirm all cabinet appointments, flashed a warning Thompson may be the wrong person for the job.
"I have heard serious concerns over the governor-elect appointing a provocative figure to head the Department of Transportation who is a long-time advocate of special interests," he said in a statement. "Governor-elect Evers would be better served by nominating someone who worked in a less controversial role during previous policy debates."
Former Republican Gov. Tommy Thompson, however, endorsed the pick Friday, arguing Craig Thompson has deep insight into the transportation sector.
"Gov.-elect Evers has made a wise choice in this selection of a bipartisan consensus builder to tackle the significant transportation challenges facing Wisconsin," he said in a statement.
Fitzgerald's comments came after Evers announced four new agency appointments Friday in Madison as his Cabinet takes shape less than three weeks before inauguration.
In addition to Thompson, Evers named Brad Pfaff as secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; Rebecca Cameron Valcq as head of the Public Service Commission; and Mark Afable as Commissioner of Insurance.
Thompson, who the Wisconsin State Journal reported Thursday would be selected as transportation secretary, is executive director of the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, an influential transportation advocacy group that has called for raising the gas tax to pay for road expansion. Thompson replaces outgoing DOT secretary Dave Ross.
Thompson during a news conference Friday said all options are the table as transportation funding solutions, declining to offer specifics.
In addition to Fitzgerald, Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, also criticized Evers' DOT selection, calling it a conflict of interest that Thompson, as the head of an organization that represents road builders, would be in charge of doling out transportation contracts.
"Rewarding one of the leaders of the full-spectrum campaign to attack Governor Scott Walker's transportation reforms with a top spot in state government is a generous, taxpayer-funded thank-you to a political ally," Stroebel said in a statement.
Stroebel had particular concerns with the Transportation Development Association's "Just Fix It" campaign, which has pointed to state funding as insufficient to address the state's transportation needs.
The Evers transition team declined a request seeking additional comment.
Valcq is a partner specializing in regulatory law at the Milwaukee firm Quarles & Brady. She is set to replace Rich Zipperer on the board, and then will likely replace Ellen Nowak as chair in March. Nowak will then become a regular member of the board.
Valcq has handled energy and utility matters at Quarles & Brady, and before that spent 15 years as regulatory counsel for We Energies, Wisconsin's largest energy company, where she occasionally represented the company in front of the office she will lead.
Mark Afable, chief legal officer for American Family Insurance in Madison, will lead the Office of the Commissioner of Insurance, which regulates the industry. He replaces Ted Nickel, whom Gov. Scott Walker appointed in 2011.
Brad Pfaff, who will lead the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, previously served under the Obama administration as deputy administrator for Farm Programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Pfaff in 2017 was chosen as U.S. Rep. Ron Kind's deputy chief of staff. He replaces outgoing Secretary Sheila Harsdorf, whom Walker appointed to the position last December.
On Wednesday Evers announced four other Cabinet appointments in Milwaukee. They are Preston Cole, a member of the state’s Natural Resources Board and a Milwaukee city official as Department of Natural Resources secretary; Joel Brennan, CEO of Milwaukee’s Discovery World science and technology museum, as Department of Administration secretary; Kevin Carr, a U.S. marshal, as Department of Corrections secretary; and Sara Meaney, chief marketing officer for Milwaukee Film, as Department of Tourism secretary.