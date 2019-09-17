Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald announced he's running for Congress on Milwaukee talk radio Tuesday morning, making official a bid he has been increasingly expected to launch.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, confirmed to Milwaukee's 1130 WISN he's embarking upon a campaign to replace outgoing Republican U.S. Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner to represent southeastern Wisconsin's 5th Congressional District, a Republican stronghold.
Sensenbrenner, 76, R-Menominee Falls, has held the seat since 1979 and announced in September he will retire at the end of his term in early 2021.
Like Republican state Sen. Tom Tiffany, who announced a run to replace outgoing U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy in the northern Wisconsin's 7th Congressional District, Fitzgerald closely aligned himself with President Trump in rolling out his campaign.
"Washington is a mess," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "For too long, liberals and the elite have ignored the needs of working-class people. President Trump has made tremendous strides in fixing the D.C. dysfunction, but he needs more help. In Wisconsin, we know how to fix broken government and put taxpayers back in charge."
Fitzgerald's announcement ends weeks of speculation over whether the top Republican would seek to get in the race. His announcement comes after other Republicans from the district bowed out of the running: notably former U.S. Senate candidate and state Sen. Leah Vukmir, R-Brookfield; Waukesha County Executive Paul Farrow; Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Broofield; and Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha.
Fitzgerald may still face Republican competition for the GOP friendly seat, since former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson; Matt Walker, the son of former Gov. Scott Walker; and Matt Neumann, the son of former congressman Mark Neumann; may all still launch bids.
Fitzgerald has served in the state Senate since 1995 and as the top Senate Republican since 2011. Fitzgerald was a key figure in the passage of Act 10, the controversial 2011 law that weakened public-sector unions and gained attention across the nation.
During his time in state government, Fitzgerald also championed so-called "right-to-work" laws, which generally prohibits labor unions from requiring employee membership. He's also promoted anti-abortion legislation and curbing taxes.