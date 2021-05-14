Scot Ross resigns from Ethics Commission

Among its many activities, One Wisconsin Now has spread awareness on student debt and the influence of Milwaukee’s conservative Bradley Foundation, filed several lawsuits against Wisconsin Republicans and conducted opposition research.

The group also won several significant legal challenges including recent cases invalidating limits on early voting in the state’s lame-duck law and another deeming unconstitutional attempts by Republican lawmakers to block the group on Twitter. In 2010 the group along with the conservative Wisconsin Club for Growth successfully sued to invalidate state rules that required so-called issue advocacy groups to disclose their donors and spending on thinly veiled political advertising.

In 2016, a federal judge struck down limits imposed by Republicans on in-person absentee voting that One Wisconsin Now and Citizen Action of Wisconsin argued were unfair to minority voters.