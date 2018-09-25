With federal immigration officials reportedly rounding up some three dozen immigrants in Wisconsin over the last week, at least two Dane County school districts are letting parents know their rights and offering resources for help if they're targeted.
In an email to parents Monday afternoon, the Madison School District declares "we support our immigrant, refugee and undocumented students and families."
Included in the email are links to a "know your rights" guide and to information on creating a "family emergency plan."
In an email Tuesday to families in the Oregon School District, superintendent Brian Busler said the district does not ask for or require information on students' citizenship and offered help through the district's student services office.
"Your children are safe in our schools," he said.
There was a "lot of rumor and innuendo flying around" Tuesday about immigration enforcement in Madison, according to police spokesman Joel DeSpain, but so far nothing confirmed.
At least one of those rumors -- that ICE agents had raided an East Side McDonald's restaurant Tuesday morning, causing it to close down -- appeared to be unfounded.
DeSpain said a sergeant went to the restaurant to investigate and learned from the manager that she didn’t have enough workers to open the lobby, so only the drive-thru was open. At some point Tuesday, a vehicle came through the drive-thru containing people who the manager said "looked like" they could have been ICE agents. But they did not come into the restaurant and they did not arrest anyone, DeSpain said.
The department has not been in touch with Immigration and Customs Enforcement, he said.
