School levies drive higher tax bills in many Dane County municipalities

Driven by higher property values, slower growth in the lottery credit and rising school levies, many Dane County homeowners will see higher tax bills this year.

In the city of Madison, the total tax bill for the average assessed home in the Madison School District is rising $374, or 5.8%, to $6,789. That compares to just a $64 increase in 2018, about 1%, which was the lowest percentage increase since 2014. The sums reflect tax bills after the school tax credit is applied but before the state lottery credit and another credit for building improvements on property are deducted.

For this year, every taxing jurisdiction except the state, which has levied no property taxes since 2017, raised property taxes for Madison property owners, with the Madison schools making up the highest percentage and dollar increase, as well as the highest overall tax, a 7.4%, or $245, increase to $3,544 for the average home, now valued at $300,967.

As always, individual bills will vary, driven by changes in values in municipalities and local factors like referendums or growth in the tax base, officials stressed. Some municipalities also add charges, such as for trash collection or recycling, improvements to streets or sidewalks, or unpaid bills.