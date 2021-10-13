Scenic gateway: Dane, Sauk counties fund planning for trail connection across Wisconsin River

Officials from Dane and Sauk county are seeking to invest $4 million in plans to connect bike trails on either side of the Wisconsin River with a new pedestrian bridge.
The project, announced Wednesday at an event in Sauk City, would create a “recreational, scenic gateway” that would allow users to pedal from the Madison area to Devil’s Lake State Park and beyond on dedicated non-motorized trails.
County Executive Joe Parisi, who has included $2 million for Dane County’s portion of the cost in his 2022 budget, said trails benefit the environment, public health and local economies.
The money will pay for design and engineering of a bridge to replace a century-old rail bridge that was mostly demolished after a pier failed during flooding in 2018. Parisi hopes those plans will help attract federal funding for construction of the bridge, which is expected to cost about $8 million.
The bridge would connect to the Great Sauk State Trail, a 13-mile recreational trail between Sauk City and the Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, to two new trail segments under development on the Dane County side of the river: a 7-mile path along the river to Mazomanie known as the Walking Iron Trail and a connector to the popular Hwy. 12 trail.
A proposed extension to the north would connect to the 400 Trail, which leads to the Elroy-Sparta State Trail, the nation’s first rails-to-trails project.
“Someday you’ll be able to hop on a bike in Middleton and ride all the way to the Mississippi River,” said Marty Krueger, Chair of the Great Sauk Trail Commission.
Krueger said the economic impact is “staggering” and will help rural communities along the route attract and retain skilled workers.
“This addresses quality of life,” Krueger said. “I think this pandemic has taught us a number of lessons and one of them is that quality of life matters to people.”
The Nature Conservancy announced Tuesday that it has closed on 80 acres of forest adjacent to a 220-acre parcel recently added to Devil’s Lake State Park.
Parisi said it was important for Dane County to partner with a neighboring county.
“We’re literally and figuratively building bridges,” Parisi said.