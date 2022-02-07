Scaled-back, six-floor Dane County Jail proposal rejected by supervisors, extra $24 million still pending

Dane County Board Supervisors delivered a blow to efforts to scale back the scope of a new county jail, killing in committee a measure that explored a cheaper version of the project which would have cut a seventh floor and reduce some in-person visitation for inmates.

A county finance committee voted Monday evening to indefinitely postpone the measure which would have spent nearly $585,000 for an engineering firm to redesign the jail along a narrowed version of the project presented by officials last month. An indefinite postponement effectively prevents the measure from further consideration unless it is forced to a full board vote, a rare procedural move.

The cost-cutting resolution had been opposed by the Dane County Sheriff's Office, criminal justice groups and supervisors in favor of the original version of the new jail, whose price tag has been pushed from $148 million to an estimated $170 million due to skyrocketing construction costs.

Monday night, supervisors rebuked the scaled-back version, saying it denied inmates basic services like in-person visitation and might not ensure the closure of jail location at the City-County Building, a facility long called inhumane by the Dane County Sheriff's Office.

"This jail should last us for years into the future, so let's not be unwise and unfoolish," Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District, told the committee.

"Let's build it right and let's build it to fit our needs," McCarville said.

The cheaper alternative called for a six-story tower with 794 beds and cut some renovations planned for the Public Safety Building while preserving others for an estimated cost of $155 million. Adding a seventh floor was an option under the plan in the event of additional funding or a favorable contract bid.

Cost-cutting items included eliminating some inmate visitation, getting rid of a food preparation area, nixing a Huber intake space, redesigning an HVAC system and eliminating a staff office area.

The original scope of the jail calls for closing two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and builds a new seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. The new jail would have 922 beds.

Yet the defeat of the scaled back version does not put the Board any closer to reaching consensus on the fate of the project.

The committee tied 3-3 on recommending a resolution that approves $24 million in additional borrowing to preserve the original jail project. Though the committee unanimously agreed to not take a stance for or against the measure, the stalemate hints that the extra funding faces a difficult time getting the required three-fourths majority of the full board for it to pass.

Should it be approved, the Board will have approved $174 million in funding for the project.

Speaking in support for the extra funding, Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, said the county needs to preserve the original version of the jail to ensure the goal of reducing the jail's population.

"If we let perfect be the enemy of good we will never get a shovel in the ground on this," Schauer said Monday evening.

But the cost estimate for the original jail is only based on 60% of construction documents, meaning that the final product could require more than $24 million and require yet another budget amendment, noted committee chair Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District.

"I don't have a lot of faith this is the correct number," Miles said before voting against the funding. "If the votes aren't there, what do we do?"

In a letter last month to Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, Board President Analiese Eicher said a "reality check" was needed over the lack of solution to the project's future. Outlining the options officials have, Eicher noted that more funding for the project could be put in a referendum to voters if supervisors fail to get a three-fourths majority on their own.

The board president also floated building a four-story jail, saying that could provide sufficient space for inmates all while addressing the facility's medical and mental health needs. An unofficial proposal, that option has not been taken up by supervisors and no resolution supporting it has been introduced.

