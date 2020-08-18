Scaled-back Democratic convention 'still a boost' for Milwaukee

Biden campaign senior strategist and Democratic consultant Tanya Bjork touted Obama's speech in a virtual WisPolitics.com forum Tuesday and said the evening showcased that Democrats "across the board are united and energized."

"We all wish that it would have been in person," she added. "But in terms of whether it was in person or not in person and how it will affect the actual election here in Wisconsin, I don’t think that really matters all that much. I think what is said is much more important in this case than how it’s said."

Meanwhile, Betsy Ankney, political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former campaign manager for Sen. Ron Johnson's successful 2016 re-election bid, credited Democrats for "putting on a good show."

"But I do think that it largely played to the Democratic base and didn't really do a whole lot to appeal to constituents outside of that," she continued.

Eyes will be on ratings this week as major TV networks give the convention a single hour of coverage each night like they did in 2016, though the figures wouldn't include those who tune in online.

In the nights to come, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers will be among the featured Wisconsin speakers, while a host of other big name Democrats will also take the screen: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a number of ex-presidential contenders including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabethan Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, as well as Biden and Harris themselves.

