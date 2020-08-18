Scaled-back Democratic convention 'still a boost' for Milwaukee

During the coronavirus pandemic — which has devastated the hospitality industry and led to cancellation after cancellation of concerts, festivals and fairs — even a political convention that can barely lay claim to taking place in Milwaukee in its current form is expected to be a boon to the city's economy.
The scaled-back Democratic National Convention, relegated to a second-floor meeting room and third-floor control room in the city's Wisconsin Center this week, is a far cry from the planned gathering that would have drawn politicos, donors and journalists from across the country to this key battleground state in the months ahead of the 2020 general.
But despite the changes, made in response to the COVID-19 crisis, tourism officials say they're still seeking to leverage the event both this month and beyond to draw visitors.
"We are still capitalizing on the moment," state Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney said in an interview Tuesday. "While it isn’t what we wanted, it is still a boost nonetheless and we’ll take it."
Originally expected to draw 50,000 visitors and generate a more than $200 million economic impact this summer, Visit Milwaukee CEO Peggy Williams-Smith now anticipates the bump will be closer to $3 million.
Rather than the 16,000 hotel rooms that were secured for attendees last fall, Williams-Smith said rooms booked through the convention committee are around 5,000.
While she said the move to a nearly entirely online format was "obviously disheartening to all of us" given it wasn't the event tourism officials had been hoping for, she stressed the pick helped put Milwaukee on the map.
"Our entire community was ready and willing and had open arms to host this event. I think just being chosen has put us in a spotlight that many other cities never claimed to have ever been in that position," she said.
Meaney said the work the state put in has "proven that we can host an event of this size, whether it's now if things hadn't changed, or in the future."
"We’re very interested in continuing to position Milwaukee and Wisconsin to host the DNC or the RNC in the future, in 2024," she said. "Some of it is being able to take the perception of a place and put it in the eyes of folks who can make decisions that have positive economic impacts for our communities, and that we’ve shown we can do and more."
Some Wisconsin Democrats have been clamoring for the DNC to return to the state in four years given how COVID-19 affected the nature of this year's event, a gathering even Vice President Joe Biden won't be attending in person due to concerns about the virus.
An 'unconventional convention'
Monday night kicked off the first two-hour block of primetime programming that will run for three more days, leading up to Biden accepting his party's nomination for president alongside running mate and California Sen. Kamala Harris.
The first night of the "unconventional convention," as described by Democratic National Committee Chair Tom Perez, came after a "mostly sleepy" day in downtown Milwaukee, according to a Milwaukee Journal Sentinel report.
Few protested in the designated demonstration area, the Journal Sentinel noted. Police and Secret Service personnel patrolled the perimeter surrounding the Wisconsin Center. Reporters roamed around the barriers aiming to block traffic to the area, capturing the quiet scene.
During the evening broadcast, remarks from Milwaukee Democratic U.S. Rep Gwen Moore and an hour of pre-programming featuring a host of local officials notwithstanding, the city and state were far from the forefront as a mix of live and pre-taped remarks, panels and musical acts played.
Meaney said typically in the days before political conventions, more of the focus is on the host city. But as the event gets underway, there's "very little mention of where it's taking place."
"The event is not designed to feature the place that was either actually hosting or intended to host," she said. "The event itself has its own agenda. The event itself has its own narrative and talking points regardless of where it actually took place."
Among the featured speakers were Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, who sought the nomination in 2016 and 2020, Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich and former First Lady Michelle Obama as the theme of unity was stressed throughout the evening.
Biden campaign senior strategist and Democratic consultant Tanya Bjork touted Obama's speech in a virtual WisPolitics.com forum Tuesday and said the evening showcased that Democrats "across the board are united and energized."
"We all wish that it would have been in person," she added. "But in terms of whether it was in person or not in person and how it will affect the actual election here in Wisconsin, I don’t think that really matters all that much. I think what is said is much more important in this case than how it’s said."
Meanwhile, Betsy Ankney, political director of the National Republican Senatorial Committee and former campaign manager for Sen. Ron Johnson's successful 2016 re-election bid, credited Democrats for "putting on a good show."
"But I do think that it largely played to the Democratic base and didn't really do a whole lot to appeal to constituents outside of that," she continued.
Eyes will be on ratings this week as major TV networks give the convention a single hour of coverage each night like they did in 2016, though the figures wouldn't include those who tune in online.
In the nights to come, U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin and Gov. Tony Evers will be among the featured Wisconsin speakers, while a host of other big name Democrats will also take the screen: former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, 2016 Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a number of ex-presidential contenders including Massachusetts Sen. Elizabethan Warren and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, as well as Biden and Harris themselves.
