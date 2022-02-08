Scaled-back, 6-floor Dane County Jail proposal rejected by supervisors, extra $24 million still pending

A Dane County Board committee rejected a measure Monday night for a cheaper version of the county jail consolidation project that would have cut a seventh floor and reduced some in-person visitation for inmates.

The board’s Personnel and Finance Committee voted to indefinitely postpone the measure that would have spent nearly $585,000 for an engineering firm to redesign the jail along a narrowed version of the project presented by officials last month. An indefinite postponement effectively prevents the measure from further consideration unless it is forced to a full board vote, a rare procedural move.

The cost-cutting resolution was opposed by the Dane County Sheriff’s Office, criminal justice groups and supervisors in favor of the original proposed new jail, which has gone from a $148 million price tag to an estimated $170 million due to skyrocketing construction costs.

Board members said the scaled-back version denied inmates basic services like in-person visitation, and that it might not even ensure the closure of the antiquated jail in the City-County Building, a facility long called inhumane by the sheriff’s office.

“This jail should last us for years into the future, so let’s not be unwise and Tomfoolish,” said Sup. Maureen McCarville, 22nd District.

“Let’s build it right and let’s build it to fit our needs,” she said.

The cheaper alternative called for a six-story tower with 794 beds. It cut some renovations planned for the Public Safety Building while preserving others for an estimated cost of $155 million. Adding a seventh floor was an option under the plan in the event of additional funding or a favorable contract bid.

To cut costs it would have eliminated some inmate visitation, a food preparation area, a Huber intake space, a redesigned HVAC system and a staff office area.

The jail consolidation project would close the jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center and build a new seven-story tower behind the Public Safety Building. It would have 922 beds.

Still, the defeat of the scaled-back version does not put the board any closer to reaching consensus on the project.

The committee also tied 3-3 on a resolution recommending approval of $24 million in additional borrowing for the original jail project. Though the committee unanimously agreed to not take a stance for or against the measure, the stalemate hints that the extra funding will face a difficult time getting the needed three-fourths majority of the full board for approval.

Should the additional $24 million be approved it would be added to the $150 million the board has already budgeted for the project.

Speaking in favor of the added funding, Sup. Andrew Schauer, 21st District, said the county should preserve the original version of the jail project to ensure the goal of reducing the jail’s population.

“If we let perfect be the enemy of good we will never get a shovel in the ground on this,” Schauer said.

Committee Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, said the cost estimate is only for the 60% of the project the architect has planned. The final product could require more than $24 million and require yet another budget amendment, he said.

“I don’t have a lot of faith this is the correct number,” Miles said before voting against the funding. “If the votes aren’t there, what do we do?”

In a letter last month to Sheriff Kalvin Barrett, board Chair Analiese Eicher said a “reality check” was needed over the lack of a solution to the project. One option, she said, was to put the additional funding for the project to a referendum, if it can’t get a three-fourths majority from the board.

