Satya Rhodes-Conway, other mayors ask state health secretary to stop in-person voting in Tuesday election

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway was among a group of Wisconsin mayors who on Sunday urged acting Health Secretary Andrea Palm “to step up and stop the State of Wisconsin from putting hundreds of thousands of citizens at risk” through in-person voting in Tuesday's election.

The letter also was signed by the mayors of Milwaukee, Green Bay and other cities. Palm’s press office hadn’t responded to a request for comment as of early Monday morning.

Also on Sunday, Democrats and liberal groups asked the U.S. Supreme Court to let stand an extended absentee voting period for Wisconsin's spring primary, an election unfolding amid public health fears due to the coronavirus.

The groups argue that a federal judge's order this week extending absentee voting from Tuesday to April 13 is critical for a fair election and to protect public health. They said the crush of absentee ballot requests — more than 1.1 million, far more than any previous election — has made it impossible for clerks to get them out to voters and get them back in time to beat what had been an 8 p.m. election night deadline.

