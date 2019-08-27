Madison mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Tuesday announcing the hiring of Christie Baumel as her fifth and final deputy mayor.
Baumel will assist with sustainability, planning, and climate resilience, including stormwater management.
The announcement said that Baumel “brings a wealth of experience in urban sustainability and planning through both local government and non-profit roles.”
Baumel most recently directed Building Energy programs for the Urban Sustainability Directors Network, where she advised and supported local government sustainability leaders on climate, energy, and equity issues. Prior to joining USDN, she served as Climate & Energy Advisor for the city of Seattle, developing programs and policies to reduce carbon pollution from the building sector.
Baumel, who also has worked as a local government land use planner and on community development and environmental protection programs, has a Master’s degree from the University of Washington in Urban Planning and a Bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin in Natural Resources.
“I am happy to welcome Christie to my team,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement. “Christie is an innovator and a collaborator. She sets her sights on ambitious goals and works with everybody involved to find the right solutions to reach those goals. I am confident she will bring the approach Madison needs to address challenging questions around Madison’s response to climate change and ensuring all Madison residents live in healthy, thriving communities.”
Baumel starts in her position next Tuesday, joining deputy mayors Linda Vakunta, Leslie Orantia, Katie Crawley and Cam McLay.