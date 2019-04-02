Making history and defeating an incumbent who has served as mayor for 22 years spread over five decades by a decisive margin, Satya Rhodes-Conway will be Madison’s next mayor.
Rhodes-Conway, 47, will be the first openly gay mayor of Madison and the second woman to hold the office. She is a former alder and currently is the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project at the Center on Wisconsin Strategy.
With 137 of 144 wards reporting Tuesday night, Rhodes-Conway received 61.9% of the vote compared to Mayor Paul Soglin’s 37.7% — a margin of over 18,000 votes. Soglin secured office over incumbent mayor Dave Cieslewicz in 2011 by just 750 votes.
“Tonight I am full of hope. Hope for young people everywhere but especially here in Madison who have felt left out or talked down to or bullied because of who they are,” Rhodes-Conway said in her victory speech. “I have felt that way once upon a time and look where I am.”
She addressed her supporters from a stage at Prism, a gay nightclub on Madison’s near east side, in the middle of an aldermanic district where she out-polled Soglin by a three-to-one margin.
“I am full of hope for our city hope that we can be the equitable, sustainable city that we want to be, that we can be,” she said. “But I know that I will need your help to make that come true.”
Rhodes-Conway will be sworn into office April 16 at noon in a ceremony in Room 201 of the City-County Building, 210 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd.
Rhodes-Conway said she spoke with Soglin, who congratulated her. She said that she thanked him on behalf of herself and her supporters for his "steadfast commitment" to the city. Soglin was elected to the first of his three stints in office in 1973. He was seeking his third consecutive term in office after first announcing he would not seek the mayor's office again during a campaign for governor last summer.
Rhodes-Conway, who made it clear she was seeking the support of young voters in her campaign, asked those gathered at Prism to stay engaged in city government.
"We will need you to hold us accountable," she said. "We will need you to help make Madison a city where everyone has the opportunity to thrive."
At his campaign party at the Brink Lounge on East Washington Avenue, Soglin said he would meet with Rhodes-Conway on Wednesday to “immediately start on the transition.” In his remarks to supporters, he addressed race relations in the city, one of the big issues in the campaign.
“I take some comfort that I received good solid support form the African-American community and the Latino community in this election and I hope that support will transfer to the new City Council and the new mayor and we will continue making the kinds of progress we have over the last eight years,” he said.
The candidates were closely separated by a narrow margin of 323 votes in the primary election Feb. 19. They advanced to the general election out of a primary against Ald. Mo Cheeks, environmental advocate Raj Shukla, comedian Nick Hart and write-in candidate and the city’s Racial Equity Coordinator Toriana Pettaway.
Rhodes-Conway is currently the managing director of the Mayors Innovation Project, a part of the Center on Wisconsin Strategy at UW-Madison, and works with cities across the nation to implement policy and solve problems. She currently serves on the city’s Food Policy Council.
She is also a former City Council alder, representing parts of Madison’s east and north sides, and previously chaired the Oscar Mayer Strategic Assessment Committee.
Throughout the campaign, she has said that the challenges facing Madison — affordable housing, racial disparities, climate change and transportation — are not “unique” or “unsolvable.”