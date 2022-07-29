Sarah Godlewski ends U.S. Senate campaign, endorses Mandela Barnes

State Treasurer Sarah Godlewski is ending her U.S. Senate bid and endorsing Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes to cap off a stunning week that saw each of Barnes' main Democratic U.S. Senate competitors end their campaigns and rally behind him.

Barnes is all but certain to face off against Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in November. None of Barnes' several remaining Democratic competitors have polled above 1% in the Marquette Law School Poll.

"Showing their lack of respect for voters and the democratic process, the power brokers of the Democrat party have now cleared the field for their most radical left candidate," Johnson said on Twitter in his first direct reference to Barnes since the campaign began. "Socialist policies have produced this mess, & a radical left Senator from Wisconsin is not the solution."

After Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson dropped out Monday and Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry dropped out Wednesday, Godlewski said she would remain in the race, where she campaigned on making child and senior care affordable, protecting abortion rights, making prescription drugs affordable and ensuring paid family leave.

"But it’s clear that if we want to finally send Ron Johnson packing, we must all get behind Mandela Barnes and fight together," Godlewski said in a statement Friday.

Godlewski said she would remain on the campaign trail to support Barnes and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Barnes said he was honored to accept Godlewski's endorsement.

"Throughout this campaign, Sarah has been a leader in the fight to protect abortion access and a tireless advocate for working people and rural communities across Wisconsin," Barnes said in a statement. "I will proudly stand with her in those fights as we take on Ron Johnson in the fall."

After it became clear in May that the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, Godlewski was the first U.S. Senate candidate nationwide to run an ad on protecting abortion rights. Her campaign saw a fundraising surge as Godlewski used her status as the only top female competitor in Wisconsin's U.S. Senate race to gather support.

But Godlewski, who put almost $4 million of her money into the race, suddenly stopped airing ads for almost all of June and July. And in June's Marquette Law School Poll, Godlewski received 9% of support from likely Democratic primary voters, well behind Barnes' 25%.

In what appeared to be a last-minute push to gather momentum, Godlewski made a seven-figure ad buy in which where she grilled her competitors at a debate in July for not campaigning on abortion rights earlier.

But what path she had left to overcome her double-digit deficit in the polls became all but obstructed after Lasry and Nelson dropped out and endorsed Barnes this week.