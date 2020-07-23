San Damiano Friary in Monona no longer exempt from property taxes

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The San Damiano Friary, a historic lakefront property in Monona, is no longer exempt from paying property taxes after the Freedom From Religion Foundation questioned the property's tax status in December.

The Madison-based national nonprofit wrote a letter to the city of Monona questioning the exempt status because it was not actually being used by the property owners, St. Norbert Abbey. The letter caused the city assessor to review the property, and it was then reclassified as taxable "based on the change in use" as it has been vacant and not used for a religious purpose, Monona City Attorney William Cole said.

The 10-acre property at 4123 Monona Drive has been exempt from paying property taxes for several years, but the home has been vacant. The last priest from the Abbey moved out in 2015.

The reclassification of the property became effective Jan. 1, Cole said. With this classification, property taxes will have to be paid from now on starting with the 2020 tax year, but Freedom From Religion Foundation Co-President Annie Laurie Gaylor said it's not completely over until "a question of back taxes being owed" is answered.

Cole said the city will "not be recouping taxes from prior years."