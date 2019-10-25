On a single night earlier this month, Salvation Army Major Andrew Shiels said 24 families were turned away from the organization’s emergency shelter for single women and families. The shelter, located at 630 E. Washington Ave. is the only emergency drop-in shelter for single women and families, Shiels said.
On average, Shiels said the shelter turns away 16 families per night due to lack of space at the facility, which has the capacity to house 22 families.
“So where do those 16 families go?” Shiels said in an interview last week. “We’re trying to address having to turn away so many families. Because of being the only drop-in for this demographic, we want to provide a safe space for these families.”
The Salvation Army of Dane County is hoping accommodate more families and provide more services in an expanded facility on East Washington by demolishing the current shelter and replacing it with a campus that includes transitional housing in addition to the drop-in emergency shelter.
Originally on the agenda for the Plan Commission’s Oct. 28 meeting, the action on the proposal has been postponed, at the request of the Salvation Army, to Nov. 11. The panel will hear public testimony at that meeting.
The proposed campus would include a five-story building that houses larger drop-in shelter facilities and expanded services, a three-story apartment building with 44 units, parking lots and recreational facilities.
“We believe that a vulnerable population should have a voice and that they are also citizens, and we just want to help them,” Shiels said. “The Salvation Army is committed to serving homelessness in this area and we believe that this new site will greatly bring that to fruition. We want to do that in a way that brings dignity and respect to people because no one wants to live in a homeless shelter. Having a medical clinic, a dental clinic, a mental health clinic there brings more resources to the campus to better serve people.”
The current shelter, which has been running since 1977, has become outdated and is no longer a viable option for addressing the needs of the population it serves, said Shiels. He said plans for the proposed campus have been underway for several years.
At a June 6 meeting, representatives from the Salvation Army and JLA Architects, the project designers, gave a presentation to residents and members of the Tenney-Lapham Neighborhood Association. Neighborhood residents responded with criticism and concern.
Most of the feedback was not directed at the elements of the new proposal, but rather the issues in the neighborhood that many feel are due to the homeless drawn to the Salvation Army shelter and the Beacon day resource center.
Following that meeting, Alds. Patrick Heck and Marsha Rummel, who represent the Tenney-Lapham and adjacent Marquette neighborhoods, respectively, formed a steering committee that would be able to make presentations to the public and provide additional feedback.
At a subsequent meeting on July 1, residents asked the Salvation Army representatives directly what they will do to improve security and safety in the area. As a result, the steering committee was unable to dive into matters like city zoning codes, how the proposed campus fits in with the city’s new comprehensive plan and other details.
Most of commentary from the public involved the situation at the current shelter, rather than on the fundamentals of the proposal for the new campus. Outgoing TLNA president Patty Prime said neighbors listed Issues like excess trash, loitering, illegal activity (or perceived illegal activity), trespassing and urination/defecation on private property.
Heck said residents living closest to the shelter are concerned with safety and security around the area. Nearby business owners have expressed concern about criminal elements/mental health issues spilling into and around their businesses.
Outgoing TLNA president Patty Prime said that some of the residents who were opposed were intimidating in their commentary.
“Some of the people were quite angry in how they expressed themselves towards the Salvation Army,” Prime said. “There have been many years of frustration for nearby neighbors. One man interrupted the presentation and for several minutes refused to sit down.”
The TLNA Council has taken the stance of neither vocally opposing or supporting the project. There was a motion in front of the group last month to oppose the development that was defeated.
According to Heck, the Salvation Army will be providing its own security inside of the new structure but is not able to patrol the surrounding area. The Madison Police Department has been working with the Salvation Army about solving peripheral security issues, but is limited in its ability to provide patrol officers at all times, Heck said.
Heck said part of what accentuates issues is the idea that people gather near the shelter to be in line for nighttime shelter space and need to leave the shelter each morning. That would change under proposed operations at the new shelter. Additionally, Heck said, some people responsible for the issues near the shelter are not clients and are coming into the area during times when they know single women and families will be there.
If the proposal is approved by the Plan Commission, the Salvation Army will begin a capital campaign to raise approximately $15 million for the project. All told, the Salvation Army estimates building the campus will cost about $30 million.
Shiels said he understands the concerns of neighborhood residents, but he believes that the way the new facility is structured will alleviate those concerns.
The proposed layout of the building would have an entryway from East Washington Avenue into a five-story shelter and transitional housing building. On the first floor of that building would be health services, including a mental health clinic, a general medical clinic, a dental office and a lobby. On the other side of the first floor would be a job training center, various offices, a playroom, cafeteria and kitchen. There would also be a corridor leading to a gymnasium and chapel area.
The second floor would have 66 women’s shelter beds, a quiet lounge, various laundry and locker rooms, and an area that includes 40 pay-to-stay beds.
The third and fourth floors would consist of storage units, bathrooms, 41 family rooms and quiet areas, while on the fifth floor there would be 14 respite shelter rooms.
Across an inner courtyard and facing East Mifflin Street, there would be a three-story apartment building consisting of 44 units, most of which would one-bedrooms.