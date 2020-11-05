Salvation Army may lease former nursing facility to shelter homeless families

The city's exact involvement in the temporary site, if it materializes, is unclear.

"We're exploring options," city community services director Jim O'Keefe said.

The Salvation Army declined comment.

In late October, the City Council approved $460,000 for the Salvation Army for shelter for homeless families tied to the Karmenta site. Council members have also proposed zoning updates that would allow the Karmenta Center property to be used for a mission house provided the partner/operator receives funding from the city and enters into a service contract with the city. A mission house is defined as a facility operated by a religious institution or nonprofit organization that provides lodging but may also offer meals, worship services and other support services.

"Nothing is concrete at this point, but the ordinance change would allow 'mission house' in a number of zoning districts as a permitted use if it is supported by the city," said Ald. Grant Foster, 15th District, who represents the site. "The other ordinance change would update the zoning of that property to (Commercial Corridor Transitional District), which is consistent with the recommendations in the comprehensive plan."