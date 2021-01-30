Sale of family farm on Madison's East Side offers opportunity for development, preservation

The siblings grew up in Cottage Grove, but they consider the farm where their father, Art Voit Sr., was raised and where weekends were spent mowing the lawn and doing chores for their grandparents as a second home.

“It was so sentimental to him because he was born and raised on that property,” Tom Voit said of his father, who died in 2008.

Two years before his death, Art Voit Sr. told the State Journal the land was first worked by his great-grandfather, Christon Wessel, who served in the Civil War. As subsequent generations took over, the farm was used for everything from milking cows, raising beef cattle and growing crops to hauling sand and gravel and as the base of operations for the family concrete business, E.C. Voit and Sons.

For about 40 years, the property was the venue for an annual festival put on by the East Side Business Men’s Association — now the East Side Club — when a farm field would be converted each June into midway rides, beer and burger tents, and games. The festival ended in 1993.

“Our mom and dad said, ‘When you go on that property for the festival, you behave,’” Tom Voit said. “The last thing our parents would want us to think is we’re going to get on rides free because it was their property.”