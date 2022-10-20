 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MADISON CITY COUNCIL | 17TH DISTRICT VACANCY

Sabrina Madison recommended to fill Madison City Council vacancy after Oath Keepers controversy

Madison City Council members will recommend Progress Center for Black Women founder Sabrina Madison to fill a vacant seat following the controversial resignation of Gary Halverson last month. 

Halverson said he did not properly vet Oath Keepers and that he quit shortly after joining. After news broke about his affiliation with the extremist group, he was criticized by council President Keith Furman and Vice President Jael Currie. Oath Keepers has been accused of playing a key role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Madison is a celebrated community organizer, entrepreneur and chair of the city's Economic Development Committee. During an interview Thursday night alongside five other candidates to represent the 17th District on the Far East Side, Madison touted her ability to use her lived experience to bring residents from marginalized groups into the civic process.

"From serving on the board of directors for United Way to hosting poetry writing workshops for the men's shelter way back in 2012, my engagement has both been inclusive and transformational," Madison said.

Madison plans to run for the seat in next April's municipal election. 

In her application, Madison said her top priorities are meeting with police and fire officials to learn more about crime in the district. She also wants to sit down with Metro Transit officials to learn about current and future plans to increase transportation access for areas in the district that see less service. 

Madison's nonprofit, founded in 2018, offers co-working space and educational programming. 

Council members quizzed her and the other candidates on topics ranging from how they would approach constituent opposition to the future opening of a permanent men's shelter in the district to how they've incorporated equity and inclusion into their work in the community.

The other five candidates who applied to fill the council seat are Joe Clausius, Blake Duren, Anne Murphy-Lom, William Turnquest and Amy Zabransky. 

Clausius and Murphy-Lom made it to the second round of interviewing along with Madison, whose appointment must be approved by the full City Council. 

The 17th District includes areas by the Dane County Regional Airport, Reindahl Park and East Towne Mall.

