Rural Wisconsin delivered big for Donald Trump in 2016. Will it do so again?

Bronsteatter voted for Barack Obama in 2008 because he wanted change, but voted Republican in 2012, believing that Obama was more talk than action. He voted for Trump in 2016 and plans to do so again.

Sticking with Trump

In Lincoln County, a swing county just north of Wausau that voted 57% for Trump in 2016 but 55% for Obama in 2008, many voters interviewed this week said they don’t plan to deviate from how they voted in 2016.

Voters for Trump say they’re generally happy with his performance, even if they were unsure about him four years ago. And those who voted for Clinton in 2016 say they’ll back Biden this year, driven by concerns over COVID-19, a divided country and the integrity of the president.

Carla Schmidt, a 71-year-old retired secretary lunching with friends at a cafe in Merrill, voted for Trump in 2016 and plans to do so again this year. She, too, voted for Obama, but was disappointed in his presidency.

“We didn’t feel like he did enough when he was in office, and a lot of it seemed to revolve around color,” Schmidt said. “That’s not what we’re all about. To me, we’re all the same color.”