Running for a fourth term unopposed, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney is focused on moving the jail renovation project forward and closing two dangerous jail floors in the City-County Building.
The antiquated facility, built in 1953 and described as “Alcatraz-like," has bars and linear hallways that make supervision difficult. Under the project proposal, the City-County building and work-release center on the city’s south side would close, bringing all county jail operations to downtown Madison.
“One of my roles is to represent a city within the city of Madison and that city is the Dane County Jail,” said Mahoney, the only candidate for sheriff on the Nov. 6 ballot. “I have always been concerned about the infrastructure in which we house people incarcerated in our jail.”
Mahoney was first elected in 2006 as a Democratic candidate, beating Republican Mike Hanson. He won re-election in 2010 and 2014 over Shawn Haney and N. Peter Endres, respectively.
Mahoney said he hopes the lack of challengers this year is a sign of community support for the job he's doing.
“Oftentimes you see candidates emerge because they see a gap in the services provided,” Mahoney said.
Dane County Republican Party chairman Scott Grabins said he did not speak to anyone interested in running for the sheriff’s position in this year’s election. Unlike other elected political offices, the necessary law enforcement background required for a qualified sheriff limits the candidate pool.
“We look for candidates in all races and in as many as possible,” Grabins said. “It comes down to finding the right person at the right time.”
Grabins said his biggest concern with Mahoney is a 2015 complaint alleging he violated the county’s ethics code wearing his uniform and using a squad car on behalf of Supreme Court Justice Ann Walsh Bradley’s re-election campaign. The Dane County Ethics Board dismissed the complaint.
Despite political differences, Grabins said the Dane County Republican Party supports law enforcement in Madison and Dane County.
“It is important to understand that whether we have a candidate or not, there’s a time for us to air our differences and after that, we’re going to be there doing what we can to support law enforcement,” Grabins said.
Apart from the jail consolidation project, Mahoney said he wants to prioritize the challenges facing youth in the community who are committing thefts and home invasions.
“I do strongly believe if we can address the issue without creating a criminal record that’s in our best interest,” Mahoney said. “On the flip side, if an individual continues to commit these crimes, it may result in a criminal record and incarceration.”
Throughout his tenure, Mahoney cited the expansion of the department’s traffic enforcement team as an accomplishment. This year, during a six-month traffic enforcement campaign along Highway 30, injury crashes decreased 34 percent and total injuries decreased 46 percent from 2017, according to the sheriff’s office.
Additionally, no fatal crashes were reported in the increased enforcement zone between January and June of this year.
Mahoney also cited improved improving partnerships with other law enforcement agencies and increased engagement with communities of color as accomplishments.
The election is Nov. 6.