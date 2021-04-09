'Run, Ron, Run!': Donald Trump endorses Ron Johnson in 2022 U.S. Senate race

Donald Trump on Thursday announced his endorsement of Republican Sen. Ron Johnson, who has not yet said whether he plans to seek another term on the U.S. Senate next year.

In a statement from Trump's Save America PAC, the former president encouraged Johnson, one of Trump's closest allies, to "Run, Ron, Run!"

"Even though he has not yet announced that he is running, and I certainly hope he does, I am giving my Complete and Total Endorsement to Senator Ron Johnson of Wisconsin," Trump said. "He is brave, he is bold, he loves our Country, our Military, and our Vets. He will protect our Second Amendment, and everything else we stand for. It is the kind of courage we need in the U.S. Senate. He has no idea how popular he is."

Johnson, of Oshkosh, hasn't yet indicated whether he’ll run for his seat again in 2022, but said last month keeping to his pledge to not seek a third term is “probably my preference now.”

“I appreciate President Trump’s words of support and encouragement," Johnson said Thursday.